A Look at Elite Auto’s Warranty Policies

Though there are a few necessary steps to take, the plans are viable throughout both Canada and the United States. All of the arrangements come with roadside assistance services including lockout, flat tire assistance, and boosting services.

There are some caveats to the arrangements offered through these plans. Check your responsibilities pursuant to the warranty contract to be sure your coverage continues.

This business offers straightforward policies managed through the Elite staff, not a third-party agency. It deals directly with the repair location in order to expedite the general claims process. Each policy is managed in the same fashion, with the three different plans broken down below:

Warranty Costs

Pricing for Elite Warranty plans differ based on several factors. The first is the amount of coverage the plan offers. If there are add-ons, or you are getting a higher-level plan, the coverage costs will increase. Other considerations are the mileage and state of the vehicle you are covering.

Reportedly, plans range from less than $100 to almost $200 per month. The exact amount varies. Usually, to obtain coverage, there is a down payment. It runs a few hundred dollars and is more common for plans without a deductible.

Things We Like

There are quite a few things that we like about Elite Warranty. For starters, you can access repairs in the United States and Canada. The warranties are also eligible for roadside assistance, meaning you can travel easier and with access to help wherever you are.

We appreciate that the warranties come with the option of not having to pay a deductible. Plus, Elite is affiliated with a lot of repair shops, making it easier to get work done regardless of your location.

Another benefit is that all of the paperwork is handled directly through Elite. Instead of subcontracting the claims management to a third-party, this business provides all the administrative services. The claims are managed through the repair location and paid directly. It removes issues with money handling between parties.

Finally, we like the site’s overall accessibility. The offerings are straightforward and detailed. When it comes to making a claim, the rates are standardized. All of the repair scheduling and pricing for local repairs are made available to the consumer. This adds both convenience and clarity during the warranty search.

Things We Don't Like

Though there are a lot of things about this warranty company that are useful, there are some issues with the business. For one, though the site of the company reports that it has been in business since 1998, the Better Business Bureau website only cites 14 years in operation. This calls into question the rating through this site.

Additionally, while Elite Warranty does technically have an A-plus BBB standing, it is not very well-reviewed by customers. At a little over a three-star review status, most customers take issue with the company, its coverage, and the claim follow-through. While the two officially-listed complaints were settled, the reviews are quite discontent.

Another concern relates to the definition of wear and tear. It results in consumers needing to be extra cautious when looking into the underwriting on each individual plan. So long as the wording is thoroughly understood and agreed upon, the only issue then seems to be delays. Whether it is in finding a verified location for repairs or getting the necessary coverage, consumers reported a negative experience.

FAQs

As with all warranty companies, the coverage differs depending on the plan that you choose. However, some facts apply to the company across the board, so we have offered the answers here.

Q. Does Elite Warranty provide an elite customer experience?

Though it has a nice ring to it, there is no official "elite customer experience." Elite plans come with standard customer service assistance. Most of the communication is done directly between the shop and Elite, making customer service through the business less of a concern.

Q. What kind of coverage can you get from Elite Warranty?

There are three tiers of coverage through this company. Each ascending level, going from standard to premium to superior, includes more covered parts than the previous one. Covered things range from engine and transmission to small electrical components.

Is a Warranty from Elite Auto Worth It?

The benefits available through Elite are fairly common. It’s important to have a warranty, but it is equally as important to do competitive research to find the best coverage and rates.

While the cost is not necessarily the concern, delays in claims and a generally poorly reviewed status by consumers, make it less desirable than other selections. If you are planning on getting a warranty through this company, be cautious of both the procedures for claims and the covered parts of the plan itself.

