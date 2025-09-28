2026 Audi Q3 First Drive Review: Entry-Level Doesn’t Have to Suck

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Thinking of a German luxury automaker’s entry-level model doesn’t always evoke thoughts of glamorous design, a high-quality interior, and numerous standard features. Why? Because they usually kind of suck, and there’s a reason why: the business focuses on upselling higher trims and standalone options to make more money. The new 2026 Audi Q3 throws that concept out the window, with its stylish exterior, handsome cabin, and fun driving dynamics.

Previously, Audi’s starter crossover always seemed a bit subdued; small in size, somewhat dull, and lacking a significant advantage over Mercedes and BMW. It also lived under the shadow of its glitzier, more popular, and more expensive siblings. Now, you get the feeling that Audi has put a lot more effort into crafting the Q3’s own persona, separate from the rest of the lineup. And although I tested a European model that isn’t identical to the one we’ll get in the U.S., the core of this luxury subcompact promises a value-packed entry-level crossover on our shores early next year.

Jerry Perez

The Basics

The Q3 is the baby of the lineup, sitting below the Q5, Q7, and Q8. While other parts of the world have enjoyed a hipper Sportback model and spicier SQ3 and RS Q3 variants, we’ve been stuck with the vanilla Q3 in traditional SUV guise in the U.S. Previously, the 2.0-liter turbo inline-four under the hood produced 228 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque, and was paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive. Starting in 2026, the new-generation Q3 headed to the States will carry over the same engine, but it now produces 255 hp and 273 torques. More noteworthy, it now gets a shiny and new seven-speed dual-clutch auto. In Europe, Audi also offers a version of this engine, plus another less powerful one, as well as a punchier plug-in hybrid.

That’s really where the similarities between Q3s end, because when it comes to the exterior and interior design, the new model is a hefty and much-welcome departure from the blandness of its predecessor. The Q3 now looks sportier and more aggro than the new Q5, which remains slightly more conservative in appearance. The Q3 targets a younger demographic with its blacked-out, oversized grille, large intakes on each side of the front fascia, and its narrow LED DRLs that masquerade as headlights.

Jerry Perez, Audi

The Q3’s rear end is cool and modern, though some may find it too busy with its taillight bar running the width of the car, the sprouty taillights à la e-tron RS GT, and the heavily cladded rear bumper. Still, it all works; it looks cohesive without coming off as cluttered or overly plasticky. And the standard light-up badge—in red, nonetheless—is a cool touch that will undoubtedly appeal to younger buyers.

The previous Q3 was highly regarded for its upscale, better-looking, and better-feeling cabin compared to its cross-town rivals, and that remains true in the new model. It’s completely new now, given the introduction of Audi’s new Digital Stage layout, but this is hands-down the nicest cabin of any entry-level model I’ve been in in a long time—especially at this price point—which, by the way, has not yet been released. However, an Audi spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that it will start in the low $40,000s.

European interior shown. Jerry Perez, Audi

The Digital Stage is comprised of two screens: an 11.9-inch unit serving as a gauge cluster paired with a 12.8-inch center touchscreen. While that sounds overkill, the result is actually quite harmonious—though if you choose to display your driving route on both screens simultaneously, then, yes, all those graphics can look a bit overwhelming. But if you use each screen for a different purpose, it’s all good in the hood. There’s a minimalist bar below the center screen with physical switches for features like driving mode, traction control, and hazards, while volume control remains a physical knob!

Lastly, the Q3 is the proud carrier of Audi’s new one-piece stalk, which replaces the age-old dual stalks mounted to the steering column. It’s neat, I like it. More on this later.

Jerry Perez

Driving the 2026 Audi Q3

The big disclaimer here is that the Q3 I drove during its global launch in Scotland differs in many ways from the one that will land in the States next year. The suspension is slightly different; the seats, the steering wheel, and even the engine will have a different tune. Oh yeah, and we don’t get the super cool Digital Matrix LED headlights either. Phew. But hey, there are still numerous good things to say about the overall package here.

First up is the handling: composed, refined, and it feels super solid despite many roads’ best efforts to prove otherwise. Drive through cattle gates, potholes, and just old, crappy roads overall, and the suspension absorbs it all with poise. Now, I’m told the setup we’ll get in the U.S. is very similar but may have a slightly sportier feel. The steering ratio is quick for zipping around town and busting a few U-turns in downtown Glasgow, where I totally didn’t get lost for about 20 minutes. I blame the busy user interface of the native navigation system. While the screens are great and vibrant, I found the menus and other views a bit cluttered and hard to follow. However, there is a chance that my brain was a bit overwhelmed by the fact I was driving a left-hand-drive car on roads where right-hand-drive is the norm. Either way, the Q3 felt agile yet comfortable in urban scenarios, but once I hit the highway, I appreciated its composure and relative calmness—especially for a smaller, entry-level model.

Sportback model not coming to the U.S. Jerry Perez, Audi

On a twisty country road, the Q3 also shines with speedy reflexes, especially once you flip on Sport mode. Despite not being a powerful car, per se, at 255 hp, the little crossover changes attitudes and makes you feel like a wannabe Scottish rally driver. Navigating hilly, undulating, and very narrow roads (on the wrong side of the road) at over 60 mph was loads of fun.

As it’s typical of that part of the world, it rained during every single minute of my test drive—both daytime and nighttime—so I got plenty of practice with Audi’s new stalk. Like I alluded to before, I enjoyed it! For starters, it looks good. It’s a handsome, one-piece design that blends in well with the Q3’s modern interior. Operating the front and rear wipers on the left and shifter on the right was easy breezy, and I didn’t find it more complicated to learn than when I have to understand the stalk of any other new car I test. It’s one of those things that, it’s not a hugely different concept than you’re already used to, it just looks different. And even if it were, once you learn it, you learn it for good. Kinda like riding a bike!

Jerry Perez

I was also able to experience the magic of Audi’s new Digital Matrix LED headlights during a night drive—a rainy one, of course—and obviously I’m upset that despite a slight regulation change, they are still not allowed in the U.S. If you want to learn more about this, stay tuned, as I’ll be writing a separate story on this in the coming days.

Quick Verdict

I truly enjoyed my time behind the wheel of the 2026 Audi Q3, but as I mentioned before, that Q3 is not the same as the Q3 we’ll get here. I look forward to my time with that one. Regardless, what Audi has done here is bring a phenomenal package to market, one that satisfies urban dwellers, suburbanites, and dudes like me who love driving sports cars but have kids and dogs to haul around.

It looks modern and exciting—just the way a new Audi should. It’s also fun to drive, and (reportedly) with a price tag that won’t wreck your life. A home run, I’d say.

2026 Audi Q3 Specs Base Price TBA Powertrain 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder | 7-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 255 Torque 273 lb-ft 0-60 MPH 5.5 seconds Top Speed 149 mph Cargo Volume 17.2 cubic feet Score 8.5/10

Quick Take It’s everything a modern Audi crossover should be.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com