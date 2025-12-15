2025 Audi SQ5 Review: Checks All the Boxes and Then Some

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2025 Audi SQ5 is entirely new and entirely better than its predecessor. That’s not to say that the outgoing model was bad, by any means, but what Audi’s done with the design, packaging, and overall livability of its newest, spicier Q5 puts it well ahead of its rivals in Munich and Stuttgart.

Traditionally, people flocked to Mercedes for the cushier ride, more conservative luxury, and the light-up three-pointed star at the front, of course. Likewise, people bought BMWs for their sporty looks, sharp handling, and cutting-edge (though often confusing) technology. Audis, however, sat in the middle of the two, offering clean, understated designs, good reliability, and a refined yet quiet aura that the other two couldn’t match. But as Mercedes’ identity has faltered over the years, and BMW insists on building overpowered, soulless, ugly cars, Audi is capitalizing on this moment with great design, solid powertrains, and most of all, an enjoyable driving experience.

Audi

That’s what the Audi SQ5 is all about. It’s the kind of SUV you have to buy because of your life conditions (kids, dogs, active lifestyle, profession, etc.), but somehow, it’s also the kind of SUV you enjoy driving, because it’s that good. That much I found out during a recent seven-day test that involved plenty of in-town driving, as well as a quick jaunt from Indiana to Michigan for a family visit.

The Basics

The SQ5 is technically a compact SUV, but it’s certainly bordering on midsize, and, in my eyes, it’s really a midsize. Regardless, it slots above the subcompact (and lovely) Q3, and below the bigger (technically midsize) Q7. It rocks a bold new design for 2025, with smooth-flowing curves as well as bigger and more distinct features up front and in the rear, such as larger intakes, more aggressive fenders, quad exhaust, 21-inch wheels, and red S badging.

Inside is where the magic happens. The redesigned cabin is truly what differentiates it from the outgoing generation, and frankly, it’s what makes it better than anything Mercedes, BMW, or even Cadillac offers right now. Yes, there are lots of screens—four total in my Prestige tester—but somehow, they all serve a purpose, and most importantly, they aren’t complicated to operate. Driving around town, I relied on the new, 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and the 14.5-inch primary touchscreen for all my usual info and functions. The optional 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen was somewhat helpful to my wife during our road trip up north, as she could browse media and interact with the GPS, but it’s not exactly something I would buy myself.

Jerry Perez

The HVAC controls are built into the screen rather than as standalone physical buttons, but they are permanent fixtures at the bottom of every page, so it’s easy-ish to access them without taking your eyes off the road. The steering itself looks good and feels great in your hands, while the touch-sensitive buttons within it can be used that way, or they can be depressed to accomplish the same function. Most of the time, I would hate this kind of control, but I didn’t find them overly sensitive, so I wasn’t unintentionally clicking or changing things.

Under the hood is the heart of the SQ5, a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that pumps out 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. And let me tell ya, it feels like a lot more than 362. When you really step on it, the feeling I get makes me think it’s somewhere close to 400 ponies. The SQ5 lurches forward and doesn’t stop pushing as you cross into the triple-digit range.

Driving the Audi SQ5

In a daily-use SUV like the SQ5, comfort and livability are everything. Unlike the BMW M SUVs, the Audi prioritizes versatility over outright performance, meaning you won’t groan as you drive over road imperfections, and you won’t spill your kids’ drinks when you take off from a red light. The SQ5 is well balanced around town in Comfort mode, relaxing the suspension, throttle inputs, shift points, and steering resistance. I haven’t driven the standard Q5, but I would imagine it’s similar in behavior, as our former reviews editor Chris Tsui said earlier this year:

“As a thing to drive, the new Q5 is probably best described as agreeable. The ride is comfy, the powertrain—a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four sending torque to all four wheels—is smooth and reasonably capable, and its road manners are accessibly confident. Steering is appropriately light and sufficiently precise (stiffened components lend to a more direct rack at low speeds and a more relaxed vibe at higher ones) while the brake pedal is pleasantly solid and responsive for a vehicle of this type.“

When you amp things up and switch to Dynamic mode, the SQ5 comes alive, giving you more of everything. I’d say the threshold between Comfort and Dynamic is higher than in most other cars with programmable driving modes. Blitzing through the roundabouts in the suburbs of Indy was downright fun, with the SQ5 feeling more like a low-riding sporty sedan than a crossover. The front end is so sharp and direct on turn-in that it actually takes a bit to get used to how well it responds to driver inputs—which is something I don’t really ever say about any sporty crossover. This thing is agile, and it enjoys rewarding you with phenomenal cornering ability.

On the highway, it does the whole German luxury car thing exceptionally well, too, but that shouldn’t surprise anyone. It’s a wide, powerful, and luxurious crossover with good power, so of course it can (and will) cruise at law-breaking speeds all day long. Like the Q3, the new Q5 and SQ5 lose a gear with the latest transmission, going from an eight-speed in the former generation to seven in this new one. However, it doesn’t affect it at all, as the new dual-clutch is basically perfect, and the tuning is also spot-on. Brakes are strong and can feel a bit grabby at times, which was the only demerit I noticed during my test. Perhaps it just takes longer than a week to get used to them, but I struggled to come to a smooth stop, primarily when I wasn’t specifically focusing on that task.

The Highs and Lows

Handsome styling, a comfortable cabin, agile driving dynamics, and an overall package that looks and feels high-quality are the best parts about the SQ5.

Jerry Perez

On the other hand, some of the cabin materials—such as the button panels on the dash and door panels—have a shiny finish that look great when clean, but can quickly look gross after a few uses and require constant wiping. And the grabby brakes are the low point of the driving experience.

Fuel Economy

The 362-hp Audi SQ5 isn’t the most fuel-efficient crossover you can buy, but that’s to be expected given its luxurious appointments and performance capabilities. It’s rated at 19 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 22mph combined. However, I will add that I averaged better fuel economy during my week with it than I typically do with my 285-hp V6 Honda Passport long-term tester.

Jerry Perez

Value and Verdict

At over $70,000, the SQ5 certainly isn’t a mainstream SUV for everyone. However, if you’re looking for something that checks all the boxes from practicality to luxury and driving enjoyment, there’s no better candidate at this price point. Plus, this new-gen model stands out from the crowd with its handsome design rather than oversized light-up badges or enormous kidney grilles. Not that it doesn’t have a prominent grille, but it does feel more proportional to the fascia overall.

Furthermore, like I’ve said in recent reviews of the RS3, RSQ8, Q3, and other models, it feels like Audi is charting a new path in this complicated time in the automotive industry by pumping out cars and SUVs that speak to enthusiasts and the general public alike. It almost feels as if it’s found its mojo and is building fun yet sensible cars. The SQ5 is one of them.

2025 Audi SQ5 Specs Base Price (As Tested) $66,095 ($72,000 est.) Powertrain 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 362 Torque 406 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 27.6 cubic feet behind second row | 57.1 cubic feet behind first row Curb Weight 4,464 pounds 0-60 mph 4.6 seconds Top Speed 155 mph Max Towing 4,400 pounds EPA Fuel Economy 19 mpg city | 26 highway | 22 combined Score 8.5

Quick Take It ain’t cheap, but it’s a solid buy. And if you want to spend less, there’s the still-great Q5.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com