F1 Could Get an American Driver Next Year After All

It was a busy Formula 1 weekend this weekend. From constructor’s championships, support races, lost legends, and a forgettable flag wave, there was a lot going on. Buried in the news: there’s a very good chance that an American is finally heading back to the F1 grid next year.

Williams Racing team boss Jost Capito confirmed that American F2 driver Logan Sargeant will get the team’s second seat in 2023, provided he scores enough points in the remaining races to qualify for an FIA Super License to race next year.

“We feel he’s ready to race, and under the condition he has enough Super Licence points after Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year,” Capito said, according to The Race.

Logan Sargeant of United States driving the (45) Williams FW44 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sargeant would be the first American driver on the grid since Alexander Rossi raced for Manor in 2015. An American hasn’t won an F1 Grand Prix since Mario Andretti won in 1978.

Earlier this year, American F1 fans were buzzing at the prospect of IndyCar youngster Colton Herta joining the grid with AlphaTauri, but those plans were dashed due to the lack of required Super License points. Now, Sargeant’s seat at Williams could be more likely because the 22-year-old racer already competes in a feeder series for F1 and would have enough points to race in the top tier next year if he finishes sixth or better in the series. Currently, Sargeant ranks third in F2, behind Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire.

Sargeant drove for Williams in practice sessions over the weekend and is slated to drive again in Mexico and Abu Dhabi during practice. According to The Race, there are several ways that Sargeant could qualify for a Super License without a sixth-or-better finish in F2, so his participation next year in F1 could almost be a done deal.

Sargeant will join Alex Albon at Williams and replace Canadian Nicholas Latifi, whose contract will not be renewed at the end of the year. Williams has improved from being a consistent backmarker to an occasional mid-pack runner in recent years, thanks to powertrain improvements and better drivers. It’s unlikely that Sargeant will be driving a championship-contending racer next year, but he’ll be in the show—something we haven’t said about an American for nearly a decade.