Gladiators in the LA Coliseum: How NASCAR's Next-Gen Car Is Racing on a Football Field

The close quarters and tight confines of a short track may seem like an odd stage for showcasing the capabilities of the Gen7 car, but it's sure to be an incredible spectacle. Practice is happening right now, with qualifying scheduled for this afternoon. Let's take a look at how we got here.

Built from 1921-1923, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted everything from football games to Supercross races to rock concerts to Olympic opening and closing ceremonies. What it has never hosted is a short track stock car race on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt oval, as it will tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET when the multi-stage Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum gets underway on FOX.

For a race series as steeped in tradition as NASCAR , this weekend's annual pre-season race is a huge departure from the norm. For the most part NASCAR takes the same cars, visits the same tracks and runs the same race formats every year. But not this year. 2022 brings the debut of the Next-Gen Car (which I suppose we have to start calling Gen7 now that it's actually here), a wholly-new stock car chassis with a number of important mechanical and technological changes . It's a big deal for NASCAR. So naturally, they decided to send it to car-crazy Los Angeles and go racing in the only place they could find: the Los Angeles Coliseum.

One of the biggest issues the Coliseum faced in building the track was somehow covering the grass football field without destroying it. This is typical for any one-off event, but doing so with a full asphalt track that can somehow support the weight of a full field of cars and everything jammed in the tiny infield was tricky. Engineers ended up designing a layer cake of plastic sheeting, plywood, geotextile fabric, crushed rock and asphalt that protects both the grass and the valuable infrastructure (water lines, IT cabling, etc) running beneath it.

"When NASCAR came to us, my first response was great, we know we can handle this. We’ve basically done it before," Furin said. "My second response was, my mind was blown. To think that those cars with that horsepower could be zipping around inside the Coliseum. I couldn’t get my head around it."

I mean, how the hell do you fit a race track inside a football stadium? As is evident now, the answer is "pretty well" with some strategic alterations. That success comes down to people like Coliseum General Manager Joseph James Furin who has been with the Coliseum since the Mickey Thompson Stadium Off Road series ran events there. He might have been the one person who wasn't phased at all when NASCAR broached the idea.

The track, which has been under construction since late last year, is exactly a quarter mile long, the length of a high school running track. That is half the size of Martinsville, the shortest track that NASCAR typically runs, and we all know what a Red Wedding that usually turns out to be. Hopefully that's not the case here, because the Next-Gen Car is a truly important moment for the sport that really deserves a proper debut.

The stadium itself was once famed for holding crowds over 100,000, but it was renovated with suites and luxury boxes back in 2019 and now holds a far more reasonable 78,000. However on race day that capacity will be reduced even further (primarily for fan safety) to around 60,000 seats. Which are all spoken for, by the way.

The Next-Gen Car Is Here The last major overhaul to the Cup car came between four decades ago in 1981. The cars have become smaller, shorter, lighter and safer since then, but all of the main ingredients have stayed basically the same. This Next-Gen Car is a totally clean sheet of paper. As veteran crew chief and Fox reporter Larry McReynolds told me, “[The] only thing that’s the same is that you’ve still have a driver that’s bucked in the seat that’s going to be driving the race car.”

Getty Images

The aerodynamics are different, and the cars will look more like their road going counterparts. No more antiquated 4 speed H-pattern stick shift—manual transmission gears are now selected with a 5 speed sequential transaxle. The steering rack has been given a through makeover, no more steering box with pitman arms and tie rods. In its place is a rack similar to the one you’d find on your road car. Only the engines are the same, still a 5.86L naturally-aspirated. With the updated aerodynamics and drag of the new car NASCAR had to play around with the horsepower to keep the speeds similar to what the car have run in the past. In the past NASCAR teams made a majority of their own components to NASCAR specifications. Now everything is store bought from suppliers. All of the chassis come from one company, the rack and pinion steering rack comes from another, the brakes from another… and on and on. Teams no longer have to make anything except for the engines, where each manufacturer (Ford, Chevy, Toyota) has their own engine company that supplies their respective teams.

NASCAR

The ongoing philosophy is that this will help level the playing field, but McReynolds warns that as nice as that sounds, the cream will still rise to the top. “Maybe it closes the gap a little bit for little while, but talent and cubic dollars will prevail,” he said. Even though 90 percent of the components on the car come from sole suppliers the teams still have a lot of adjustments they can do to make their cars quicker and handle better. Yes, the box of adjustments gets smaller with this car versus the old car, but there is still things for teams to do. Denny Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gebhart said it best: “If on the old car there were 250 things I could adjust, on the new car it’s more like 125.”

Getty Images