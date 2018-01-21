Gran Turismo Sport Getting 10 New Iconic Cars That You Can Download For Free Next Week

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi announced an update to GT Sport scheduled for next week. An update that apparently comprises of ten new virtual vehicles as teased by this accompanying image.

When Gran Turismo Sport developers Polyphony Digital announced 15 new cars and the addition of an honest-to-god singleplayer campaign back in November, the news came with the promise of another 50 cars to be released in the first three months of 2018. As the first month of the year comes to a close, it looks fans can expect the first batch of downloadable, new cars very soon.

While the identities of a couple of cars here remain somewhat up for debate, we think we've cracked the majority of Yamauchi's automotive Rorschach test.

On the top row, we have what are clearly 1960s Le Mans machines such as the Ferrari 330 P4 and Jaguar XJ13 along with what appears to be the Ford GT40. Below that, it looks like GT players can look forward to enjoying a diverse squad of coupes with the Ferrari BB 512, Dodge Viper, a car we're 80 percent sure is the McLaren F1, and the Toyota 2000GT. While Polyphony's latest Gran Turismo game has received its fair share of criticism over the size of its car list, you can't exactly fault 'em for having bad taste.

The bottom row, however, is where things get real interesting. No, not with the Lamborghini Diablo hanging out on the right or the Toyota FT-1 Concept lurking on the left, but with the car in the middle. No, your eyes aren't deceiving you, the MkIV Toyota Supra is coming back to GT. Only appearing as low-res Standard models during Gran Turismo's PlayStation 3 era and conspicuously missing (along with the rest of its marque) from Forza Motorsport 7 and the latest Need for Speed title, one of Japanese motoring's greatest icons finally gets rendered in high-def for Japanese gaming's greatest racing franchise.

Bucking the modern gaming trend of penny-pinching microtransactions, players will be able to download the new cars next week, completely free of charge. Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PlayStation 4.