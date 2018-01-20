This Guy Wants a Ford GT So Bad That He's Buying All Sorts of Ford Performance Vehicles

The new Ford GT is a rare vehicle. Ford is only producing 250 cars annually until 2020. To get in on the initial list of 250 potential owners, Ford made applicants jump through a few hoops. Would you buy multiple cars for the possibility of buying a Ford GT, not the promise? One owner did.

In order to get on the list for a Ford GT allocation, potential owners had to promise to drive the Ford GT—it couldn't just be a garage queen. Owners also had to be active and have a strong social media presence. Then, owners had to sign a legal document preventing the sale of the Ford GT soon after purchase. Lastly, owners had to have a strong history of owning Fords. It seems like one car owner tried to get by on the last criteria by buying a bunch of Ford vehicles at the last minute.

An unknown car owner located in the Maryland area purchased a Nitrous Blue Ford Focus RS from a local Maryland Ford dealer in an attempt to secure a Ford GT production slot. According to the Ford Focus RS's Bring a Trailer auction listing, the unknown owner purchased the Focus RS along with several other Ford Performance vehicles from Koons Ford of Silver Spring, Maryland. I can assume Mustangs, Raptors, etc.