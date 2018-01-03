Live Out Your Knight Rider Dreams on Turo With This Near-Perfect K.I.T.T. Replica
A Los Angeles-based car owner made his Knight Industries Two Thousand available for rent on Turo.
The year was 1982—actor David Hasselhoff starred as Michael Knight on the NBC television show Knight Rider. The true star of the show was named K.I.T.T., which wasn't actually a person but, in fact, the heavily modified Pontiac Firebird whose name was short for Knight Industries Two Thousand. Fans of the series have been making replicas of K.I.T.T. for years, but thanks to one Los Angeles car owner, you can rent an almost-exact recreation via the so-called Airbnb for cars, Turo.
According to the Turo listing, it is the only K.I.T.T. replica car located in Los Angeles, CA that you can rent and drive. I am sure there are a few sitting in someone's car collection. The car has a fully functional dash with a talking K.I.T.T. voicebox, CD/MP3/Bluetooth stereo, and the signature red LED scanner on the nose of the car.
The owner suggests using it for birthdays, weddings, or just for cruising, but my bet is the car would be the star of the show at any local cars and coffee.
The features list is quite entertaining. Many of KITT's authentic "upgrades" from the show are present with the car.
Renting K.I.T.T. will run you $175 per day and for that, you get 100 miles of fun. You could also opt for the long term renter deal which is 350 miles for a week and 750 miles for a month. My only regret is the car is located on the complete opposite side of the country from me.
If you rented K.I.T.T. for the day, what would you do with it?
