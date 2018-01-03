Live Out Your Knight Rider Dreams on Turo With This Near-Perfect K.I.T.T. Replica

The year was 1982—actor David Hasselhoff starred as Michael Knight on the NBC television show Knight Rider. The true star of the show was named K.I.T.T., which wasn't actually a person but, in fact, the heavily modified Pontiac Firebird whose name was short for Knight Industries Two Thousand. Fans of the series have been making replicas of K.I.T.T. for years, but thanks to one Los Angeles car owner, you can rent an almost-exact recreation via the so-called Airbnb for cars, Turo.

According to the Turo listing, it is the only K.I.T.T. replica car located in Los Angeles, CA that you can rent and drive. I am sure there are a few sitting in someone's car collection. The car has a fully functional dash with a talking K.I.T.T. voicebox, CD/MP3/Bluetooth stereo, and the signature red LED scanner on the nose of the car.

The owner suggests using it for birthdays, weddings, or just for cruising, but my bet is the car would be the star of the show at any local cars and coffee.