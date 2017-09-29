The Dodge Demon Isn't Different Enough to be Car of the Year

There are many mundane things in life: commuting to work, eating lunch, scrolling through Facebook, and...the Dodge Demon, judging by the recent decision made by the folks who give out the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year award.

We'll be the first to admit that the Demon is a cool car. It's quick enough to lay down a 9.65-second quarter mile, and niche enough to meet the needs of a very specific market of consumers who would be interested in all that the car could offer. But just because it can eat up all 1,320 feet in record speed doesn't make it a different enough model to be considered in the running for NACTOY.

Dodge is proud of their newest creation. It's made something fast enough that they could show-off to other automakers, and they took full advantage of embracing their newfound privilege. Even the official reveal of the Demon screamed "look at me," beginning with a burnout, and ending with the launch of the car across the stage.