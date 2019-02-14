Nothing Says 'I Love You' on Valentine's Day Like Two Dodge Hellcats Kissing
Forget chocolates and roses, it's all about horsepower, burnouts, and good ol' supercharger whine.
The horsepower-loving folks at Dodge released another cool and cutesy YouTube video to celebrate Valentine's Day, continuing the brand's tradition of entertaining fans with a new video every Feb. 14. This year's clip features not one (like in previous years), but two Dodge Challengers laying serious amounts of rubber in a festive manner.
The short-but-sweet video kicks off with a Plum Crazy Challenger Scat Pack firing up its 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 before doing a series of choreographed burnouts on a wide, empty space. Before you know it, a second Challenger comes into the picture, this time a full-blown Hellcat, in what appears to be Go Mango (could be Go TorRed) with a blacked-out hood, also destroying its rear tires while its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8 whines its heart out.
After a few more seconds of the Challengers swinging their rear-ends around while carrying a couple of roses in the rear seats, a birds-eye view reveals what the duo has been up to. In previous years, Hellcats have "drawn" anything from hearts to cupid arrows with their rear tires, but this time it's an "X" and an "O." As in XO, which is text code for hugs and kisses. Aww...
The video leaves the best and cheesiest for last, when a kissing sound is played when the two Challengers touch bumpers, leading us to believe that these two were nothing but a romantic couple performing some weird mating ritual. Or you could just think of them as two muscle cars being muscle cars—whatever rocks your boat.
In case you haven't seen the previous Valentine's Day commercials, here are a couple of them for your viewing pleasure. Happy watching.
