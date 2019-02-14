Nothing Says 'I Love You' on Valentine's Day Like Two Dodge Hellcats Kissing

After a few more seconds of the Challengers swinging their rear-ends around while carrying a couple of roses in the rear seats, a birds-eye view reveals what the duo has been up to. In previous years, Hellcats have "drawn" anything from hearts to cupid arrows with their rear tires, but this time it's an "X" and an "O." As in XO, which is text code for hugs and kisses. Aww...

The video leaves the best and cheesiest for last, when a kissing sound is played when the two Challengers touch bumpers, leading us to believe that these two were nothing but a romantic couple performing some weird mating ritual. Or you could just think of them as two muscle cars being muscle cars—whatever rocks your boat.

In case you haven't seen the previous Valentine's Day commercials, here are a couple of them for your viewing pleasure. Happy watching.