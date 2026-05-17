Salt in the Wound: Toyota Gives Forbidden 300 Series Land Cruiser Way More Power

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When Toyota finally replaced the 200 Series Land Cruiser in 2021, the rest of the world got the 300 Series, while the U.S. got a rebadged version of the smaller Land Cruiser Prado (and after a few years’ wait at that). Just as we were starting to get over that, Toyota goes and introduces a much more powerful version of the global 300 Series. But this might not be as big a blow as it seems.

An upgraded hybrid powertrain arrives in the GR Sport and Sahara ZX models in Australia and other markets later this year. It consists of a twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter V6 and a single electric motor integrated with a 10-speed automatic transmission, just like the gasoline hybrid powertrain available in the U.S.-market Tundra, Sequoia, and the 300 Series’ Lexus LX cousin. It produces 457 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota

As Toyota points out in an Australian-market press release, that’s 152 hp and 66 lb-ft more than the twin-turbo, 3.3-liter diesel V6 currently available in that country. It’s also 48 hp and 103 lb-ft more than the 300 Series’ non-hybrid, twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V6 option. But it’s the same output as the U.S.-market Lexus LX 700h, which is essentially a 300 Series in fancy duds.

The more powerful hybrid system and a more basic Land Cruiser spec sounds like a heckuva combination, but the price difference isn’t that big. In Australia, the GR Sport and Sahara ZX hybrids start at the equivalent of $111,700 and $112,237, respectively. In the U.S., the 2027 Lexus LX 700h Overtrail—the least-expensive model with the hybrid powertrain—starts at $116,785 with destination. And that includes front and rear locking differentials, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and a front skid plate.

Toyota

Front and rear lockers are also standard on the Australian-market GR Sport, along with Toyota’s E-KDSS. The Sahara ZX makes do with a Torsen limited-slip rear diff only. Adaptive dampers and Multi-Terrain Select drive modes are standard on both models, along with “leather-accented” upholstery and heated and ventilated front and outboard rear seats.

It’s still a bummer that we don’t get the 300 Series Land Cruiser, but this illustrates why. The big Land Cruiser doesn’t leave the LX enough breathing room, the way the current U.S.-market Land Cruiser does. That was the case when the 200 Series was around, and judging by the way Toyota is pricing the new 300 Series hybrid, it still is.

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