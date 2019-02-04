2020 Dodge Charger Lineup Could Feature Widebody Variant: Report

If a rumor is to be believed, the upcoming Dodge Charger will receive a Widebody variant similar to the one currently found in the Challenger Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye.

Enthusiast site Mopar Insiders allegedly confirms the rumor, which has supposedly been circling for several years, and adds that an actual Charger Widebody is due in 2020. The report goes on to say that anonymous sources related to the matter also claimed that unlike the two-door Challenger, the Charger will offer the Widebody variant beginning in the Scat Pack trim and not just the supercharged, high-dollar Hellcat model.

The report also debunks the rumor of a 7.0-liter (426 cubic-inch) Hemi V-8 making a comeback in Scat Pack and Hellcat models, claiming that the current 6.4-liter V-8 with 475 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque is simply too good to replace, and it simply wouldn't make sense to offer an optional engine at this point in the model's lifecycle. Furthermore, the report's sources claim that the Charger Widebody will sport 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires "just like the Challenger widebody models."

Despite the 2019 Chicago Auto Show happening this week and the New York Auto Show coming in April, the report goes on to say that the 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise, where Dodge always has a big presence during Roadkill Nights, will be the venue where it unveils the Charger Widebody. And while this actually makes sense, it should still be treated as merely a rumor.

A Dodge spokesperson declined to comment on this rumor, citing that it does not speculate about future product plans.