Infiniti QX Inspiration Electric SUV Concept Breaks Down Minutes Before World Premiere

The future of Infiniti will be delayed at least a few hours after the world premiere of its all-electric QX Inspiration concept at the Detroit Auto Show was canceled at the last minute when the car broke down on its way to the stage.

A sizable crowd of journalists had gathered ahead of the planned 11:40am event, which had been scheduled to also coincide with the marque's 30th anniversary. In a bit of theater, Infiniti arranged to have a technician drive the QX Inspiration on stage for its grand reveal.

From its highly-styled exterior to the promised "lounge-like" interior, the QX Inspiration is said to preview the design of the company's upcoming slate of electric vehicles. But when the big moment came, the car was stuck in the entry hall, immobilized by an unspecified problem.