Electric 1967 Ford Mustang Lookalike Has 840 HP and 315 Miles of Range

Russian startup Aviar Motors has announced plans of building first-generation Ford Mustang lookalikes with all-electric powertrains, making an enormous 840 horsepower and over 700 pound-feet of torque.

The yet-to-be-built concept will purportedly use an aluminum chassis with carbon fiber bodywork, modeled after the ultra-popular 1967 fastback version of the pony car. However, the appearance is the only element that will be patterned after the Ford production model—you won’t pop the hood and find a carbureted gasoline engine, that's for sure.

Two electric motors are said to power the all-wheel-drive R67 Mustang, with one placed on each axle. The combined output of the battery-propelled units will give the EV more than a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in both the horsepower and torque departments, helping it to reach 62 miles per hour in an expected 2.2 seconds.

The company says the car will have the ability to sprint from 45-66 mph in 1.2 seconds and have a top speed that’s limited to 155. The driving range is anticipated to reach 315 miles on a charge thanks to a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. For those who fear missing the growl of the V-8, Aviar is fitting the car with an external sound system that simulates the exhaust note of the famed Shelby GT500.