Maserati Reveals Limited-Run Edizione Nobile Package for Ghibli, Levante, Quattroporte

Maserati announced Wednesday that it will produce a limited run of 150 cars bearing a package it calls Edizione Nobile. This special package will grace each of Maserati's core models—the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante —to the tune of 50 units each.

Nobile models build on the foundation of the GranLusso trim level, which emphasizes luxury as opposed to the speed-favoring GranSport. Maserati denotes Nobile models externally with a new-for-2019, three-layer Blu Nobile paint, whose blue is deeper than that of the Marianas Trench. It pairs with 20-inch alloy wheels, which encapsulate silver brake calipers.

Because they're based on the GranLusso package, Edizione Nobile models have some of Maserati's best-appointed interiors. Maserati again reminds drivers that they're in a limited-edition vehicle with a Nobile badge mounted on the dash, in case they somehow forget from the comfort of the front sport seats, which are typically exclusive to the GranLusso's foil the GranSport. These seats are trimmed in two-tone Pieno Fiore leather, and can both heat and cool the behinds of their occupants. The rear seats get heating too, but not ventilation.

The Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans contrast the leather with high-gloss Rovere wood, while the Levante crossover gets a woven metal net on some hard surfaces. Pinned to the roof is an Alcantara headliner, and echoing through the cabin will be music from a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Also included is Maserati's semi-automated driver safety assist package, though it is erroneously presented as "autonomy" despite the fact that no cars today can boast true autonomy of any sort.

Maserati will deliver Edizione Nobile vehicles to its showrooms starting this month in both the United States and Canada. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but The Drive contacted Maserati for these specifics, and we will update when we have the figures.

Maybe these variants will help resuscitate Maserati's disastrous sales figures if they're priced attractively.