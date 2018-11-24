Lexus Rumored to Be Working on 661-HP Lamborghini Urus Fighter

Lexus is reportedly planning a high-performance crossover for reveal in 2020, with the intent to rival the Lamborghini Urus.

The vehicle is reported to be a new Lexus flagship platform, based on the LF-1 Limitless concept that debuted in January, according to Japanese publication Spyder7. Base models will reportedly be powered by the 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 from the Lexus LS 500, retuned to make 424 horsepower (430 ps). This engine could reportedly join forces with two electric motors to produce even more power and boost fuel economy.

A high-performance "F" version of the crossover could allegedly be powered by the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 expected to propel the rumored LC F. In the LF-1 F, as we'll call it, this engine will reportedly make 661 horsepower (670 ps), or enough to win the on-paper war with the 641-horsepower Lamborghini Urus by 20 hp. The LF-1 F is alleged to have the Lamborghini beaten on pricepoint, too, with a projected cost of around $150,000 USD to the Urus' $200,000.

This flagship model's premiere is claimed to be scheduled for 2020, and its market launch for 2021.

Lamborghini has yet to release an official lap time for the Urus around Germany's Nürburgring, which automakers treat as the yardstick for performance vehicles, though test mules of the vehicle were spotted on the track, meaning it isn't without a time to release. If the Lexus LF-1 F's handling is comparable to that of the Urus, it may have little to fear either on road or on track, though whether it can take down the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S's 7:49.4 on the Nürburgring remains to be seen—if Lexus is indeed whipping up such a vehicle. We won't know for sure until 2020.

The Drive has reached out to Lexus for comment on the supposed new model and will update if it writes the LF-1 F off as hearsay or claims it to be a reality.