Chris Svensson, Designer of the Current Ford GT, Has Died

Christopher Svensson, Ford's global design director and the man who oversaw the distinctive styling of the current Ford GT, has died after losing the battle against cancer on July 21 at the age of 53.

Svensson was born in Sunderland, England in 1965 and was educated at Coventry University and held a Master of Arts degree from the Royal College of Art. After graduation, he joined Ford Germany in 1992 as an exterior designer and had a successful career at Ford which lasted for 26 years.

During his time at Ford, Svensson worked in the automaker's design centers in Australia, England, and Germany, rising to the title of Design Director of Ford Asia Pacific and Africa before moving to the U.S. in order to work at the company's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. In Dearborn, Svensson served as head of Ford design for North & South America and as Global Design Director for trucks, SUVs, and commercial vehicles, as of January 2014.

As an exterior designer at Ford, the Englishman was known for his work on the first-generation Ford Ka city car and the third-generation of the Ford Focus. However, Svensson will be most remembered for his role in shaping the current Ford GT, a project which was undertaken in complete secrecy in a basement room at the automaker's design center in Dearborn.

When Chris Svensson's death was announced, Ford Motor Company provided the following statement: