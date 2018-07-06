Say Hello to Thor and Väder, the Last Koenigsegg Ageras Ever Made

Two months after finishing production of the limited edition Agera RS hypercar, Koenigsegg announced that the full Agera line has come to an end, with the last two cars rolling off the company's assembly line in Ängelholm, Sweden this week. The penultimate Ageras will be delivered to their owners in Southern Germany Friday before heading to England to be shown off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Both cars also complete the three-unit Agera "Final Edition" run, which began with the Agera One of One (not to be confused with the Koenigsegg One: 1) two years ago. These cars feature no-cost options previously only available for the Agera RS range. Thus, the two latter Final Editions feature the 1,360-horsepower 1MW upgrade, canards, and more pronounced front and rear spoilers. Like most bespoke Agera RS cars, they also have their own names.