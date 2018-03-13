This Craigslist Find Will Let You Live Out JDM Muscle Car Dreams
A unique Scarab V-8 Datsun 240Z build recently popped up for sale on Craigslist.
The Drive loves crazy Craigslist finds. I was perusing my social feeds and I stumbled upon this bonkers 1971 Datsun 240Z build that is a surprisingly tastefully combination of an old school JDM car and a muscle car.
According to the Craigslist listing, the Datsun is a Jim Cook Racing California-Z and a Scarab V8-Z. Back in the 1970's, Brian Morrow founded Scarab Engineering. Scarab Engineering took Datsuns and turned the dial up a few notches. The main box you checked when you got a Scarab Datsun was that you obtained a V-8 engine in your engine bay. This Datsun comes with a Chevrolet V-8 engine matted to a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission.
The Datsun has a slew of upgrades including a custom hood scoop, Hooker Headers with a custom dual exhaust/muffler setup, a ZR1 Corvette steering wheel, Diamond Steel Racing Wheels, custom rear bumper, and custom rear spoiler.
Located in Los Angeles, California, the owner is selling the Datsun for $22,000 or they are possibly willing to trade for a high-performance classic, pro street car, or late model performance car. No details on the mileage.
