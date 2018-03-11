A Turbocharged Toyota 86 Definitely Isn't Happening

By far, the biggest criticism leveled at the Toyota 86 (and its Subaru BRZ platform-sibling) has been its supposed lack of power. Ever since its initial release five years ago, fans have been screaming for Toyota to give its back-to-basics, rear-drive sports coupe more grunt, usually in the form of forced induction. Well, it looks like that crowd can go ahead and save their breath 'cause a turbocharged 86 from the factory just isn't happening.

Tetsuya Tada, the Toyota chief engineer responsible for both the 86 and upcoming Supra, recently spoke to CarAdvice, explaining that fitting a proper turbo to the current-generation, 205-horsepower 86 without compromising balance would require an entirely new chassis. Simply slapping a snail under the hood would spoil the car's nimble nature, according to the Toyota engineer.

"One characteristic of the 86 is that in terms of the front balance, it's slightly front loaded so it makes the handling more fast and agile," Tada-san told CarAdvice. "So if we were to come up with a turbo version, we would have to go change the weight balance between the front and the rear. That means we have to come up with a completely new platform, so it's not about just changing or slight modification in the engine parts."