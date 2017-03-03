Porsche 911 Turbo Takes On Acura NSX & Nissan GT-R

The first test is simply to determine whether the cars provided by each manufacturer have been fiddled with, a proper scientific method test. Each car is weighed and run on the dyno. The Porsche falls pretty much bang on what Porsche claims it weighs and produces for power, as it turns out, this 911 Turbo is the lightest and least powerful of the trio. The Nissan is a bit of a porker, weighing nearly 4000 pounds, and is down about 30 horsepower from the claims Nissan makes (possibly a bad batch of gas?). The NSX falls between the two cars on weight, still quite heavy, but more than that, the car's hybrid drive system delivers power so rapidly that the dyno can't cope and the car gets wheelspin above 6000 RPM.