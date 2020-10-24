Tesla Autopilot Confuses Red Text on a Flag for Stop Light
The waving "Coop" text was just a little too round and red for this car's Autopilot system.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems have come a long way, but they still get tripped up every now and then. Case in point: This bizarre interaction between a Tesla Model 3 and a gas station flag.
Redditor cyntrex posted video of the flub to r/teslamotors, which we can't embed, but you can watch here. In front of the car are two vertical flags with "coop" in bold. As you can see on cyntrex's screen, the car clearly thinks the rounded red and orange letters of the Coop service station's flags are red lights.
The "lights" detected by the car's Autopilot system flicker red and yellow depending on how the wind blows the flags. When the flags are more readable in the video, the stop lights on the Model 3's dashboard light up with red or yellow lights.
So, here's your daily reminder that you still need to pay attention to what your car is doing despite names for driver assistance systems like "Autopilot," or even "Full Self-Driving." Your car can't completely drive itself—it still misses a few things that are obvious to human eyes, and this flag mishap is the perfect example. This driver clearly just needs to press the accelerator pedal on their own.
Tesla rolled out its Full Self-Driving beta to select users this week. While it's supposed to be a big upgrade over the standard Autopilot system seen in this video, Tesla also warned beta testers that the system could "do the wrong thing at the wrong time."
[H/T Autoevolution!]
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDTesla Admits Full Self Driving Beta Could 'Do the Wrong Thing at the Worst Time'Oh, and don't call it "Full Self Driving," either.READ NOW
- RELATEDSelf-Driving Cars: Everything You Need To Know About the Future’s Most-Hyped TechNo, Stans, your Teslas aren’t autonomous.READ NOW
- RELATEDEuropean Safety Assessment Slams Tesla Autopilot for Its Inability to Keep Drivers' AttentionAutopilot scored the highest on its performance and ability to avoid collisions, but researchers claim its inability to keep drivers' focus is unsafe.READ NOW
- RELATEDMusk Claims Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' Enters Beta Testing In the Next Month or SoThe name may be overselling it, but it promises to be the most capable Autopilot system yet.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat Are The Regulatory Barriers To Full Self-Driving?Elon Musk says Tesla needs regulator approval to release the "Full Self-Driving" functionality to the public, but does he? It's complicated.READ NOW