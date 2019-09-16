Tech News Roundup, Monday 9/16/2019: Flying Taxi Over Mercedes HQ, More
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 16, 2019
- Volocopter Air Taxi Flies Over Mercedes-Benz HQ - Autoevolution: ... trying to make flying taxis, be it piloted or autonomous, a figment of reality. ... This weekend, during the Vision Smart City - Experience future mobility ...
- Are flying taxis coming to our cities soon? - FT: Chinese carmaker Geely is investing in German flying taxi start-up Volocopter. Josh Noble discusses China's interest in this technology and the future of flying ...
- Jaguar Land Rover boss: electric cars won't get cheaper soon - Autocar: Ralf Speth claims battery prices won't reduce for five years; better charging network would allow use of smaller batteries
- Didi Chuxing Is Moving Forward With Autonomous Driving - Pandaily: It has been slightly over two months since Didi's autonomous driving division was spun off into an independent entity in an attempt to stimulate the company's ...
- MIT'S Driverless Cars Drive More like Humans - Acenewz: The idea is to create a system that would analyze and navigate the road like human drivers. The self-driving car has been a fascination for many tech giants, with ...
- Survey: People expect electric cars ‘to be known as cars by 2030’ - Irishexaminer: More than two thirds (69%) of people in the UK expect electric cars to be simply known as "cars" by 2030, a new survey suggests. The poll also indicated that ...
- VW, BMW, JLR differ on best choice for EV architecture efficiency - Automotive News: Electric cars need to be constructed differently from combustion-engine cars. Ulf Sudowe, r&d director for chassis at Gestamp, gives the example of the ...
- China's Chery to build NEV plant - Argusmedia: Argus provides commodity news and insights from around the world, illuminating the markets.
- Volkswagen agrees to Australian settlement over diesel cheating - Reuters: Volkswagen settles Australian diesel class actions that affected 100,000 vehicles
- Cymbet Corporation Announces Availability of New Products - Prweb: Coming soon: The next generation of integrated products from Cymbet - the iRTC - which combines the PMRTC and EnerChip solid state battery into ...
- Product Review: Jeda Wireless Pad and USB Hub For Tesla Model 3 - Insideevs: We test out and review the Jeda wireless charging pad and USB hub made for the Tesla Model 3. These are much needed accessories for the Model 3.
- Truck Manufacturer Ashok Leyland To Launch Electric Vehicle JV - Inc42: Indian truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland is reportedly in talks with a clutch of multinationals to start a joint venture in the electric mobility space.
- China's electric vehicle companies have yet to prove themselves to investors - Abacusnews: After years of explosive growth, EV companies like BYD are hurting since China slashed subsidies.
- Solar Alliance Becomes Certified Electric Vehicle Charger Installer for Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and General Motors - Press Release - Digitaljournal: As a Certified Installer of electric vehicle chargers for Jaguar/Land Rover, BMW and General Motors we have an incredible opportunity to expand our sales and ...
- EVs need paying and charging conformity, says top charger maker - Autocar: ABB's boss of electrification says competition between large-scale manufacturers is delaying mass EV adoption The adoption of common charging and payment standards is a vital step towards the widespread take-up of EVs, according to one of the biggest makers of charging points.
- LG Display to replace its chief executive amid mounting losses - Reuters: South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Monday said it has named LG Chem President Jeong Ho-young as its new chief executive officer.
- Valmet accelerates fuel cell work - Just-Auto: Valmet Automotive says it is increasingly focusing on the fuel cell as part of the drive towards long-term e-mobility. The company now under the lead of its Business Line Engineering business unit has established a 'Centre of Competence Fuel Cell'.
- Shanghai Free-Trade Zone doubles in size to include Tesla base, drawing US$1.55 billion ... - Scmp: The Chinese government has formally expanded the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone (FTZ) to include the city's Lingang area, which is home to US ...
- Recovery of lithium and manganese from scrap LiMn2O4 by slurry electrolysis - Acs: Recycling of lithium and others metals from lithium-ion batteries scraps are significant to prevent resource depletion and environmental protection.
- South Dakota School of Mines & Technology vying to establish international center for solid-state ... - Greencarcongress: The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is vying to establish an international center to develop solid-state batteries which will be safer, ...
- Carbon neutral rail: fuel cell study highlights travel of the future - Governmenteuropa: The study, commissioned by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU) and Shift2Rail Joint Undertaking (S2R JU), analyses ...
- Honda has big hopes for retro-styled EV - Automotive News: Honda expects to sell around 10,000 a year of the Honda e small electric car in Europe, double the amount it predicted two years ago ...
- Air Liquide to show off sustainable technologies at upcoming 2019 CIIF - Hydrogenfuelnews: A hydrogen, nitrogen and biomethane charging station mockup will be displayed. Those solutions can significantly lower the particle emissions and ...
- Audi reveals autonomous SUV off-roader with its own army of drones - Esquireme: When Audi teased the Audi AI Trail Quattro as an "electrically-driven off-roader of the future", we had no idea just how futuristic it meant. This year at ...
- Grab says its food business could push the company to profitability - CNBC: Grab's food business started in 2016, but it expanded broadly across Southeast Asia last year after the start-up acquired Uber's regional operations.
- US, Europe headed in different directions on emissions controls - Automotive News: The repercussions of Dieselgate on all of Europe and automakers selling cars there have been profound. The huge changes governments are forcing ...
