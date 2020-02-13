Best Bar End Mirrors for Motorcycles: Customize Your Bike

They don't come with installation instructions. They mount inside the bars and do not fit on all bikes. They may require some modification to fit some bikes.

These mirrors are made to be used in extreme conditions by aggressive riders. They provide a clear view without any shaking or vibrations and offer a good field of vision.

These aluminum alloy mirrors for 7/8-inch handlebars work on a variety of bikes. They are 3.9 inches by 3.9 inches large and high definition.

The mirror shakes a bit at high speeds, and they can be a little challenging to install. They also don’t fit all bikes.

The mirrors come with three different-sized plastic sleeves for customization. You can adjust the mirror up, down, and sideways, due to the universal connecting joint.

These heavy-duty mirrors are vibration-resistant, shockproof, and corrosion-resistant. They fit all 7/8-inch handlebars and feature a slight blue tint to reduce glare.

On some bikes, the clutch handle may hit the hardware coming out of the handle bars. They are also a little on the pricey side.

These mirrors are a universal fit and can be installed on either side. They have a 360-degree adjustable arm and can be cranked around if you need to fit your bike in a tight spot.

These mirrors are 100 percent stainless steel and feature a polished mirror finish. Intended for mods and rockers, the mirrors have an adjustable round mirror head and convex mirror glass for a wider view.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Avoid cheap, low-quality bar end mirrors because they may not be very safe. Don’t skimp on quality to save a few bucks.

Make sure to mount the mirrors correctly. Mount them as high as you can in a horizontal position. Follow the instructions carefully.

Some bar end mirrors include turn signals. They can take a little more effort to install, and one downside is that the signals tend to be small and can be harder to see than stock signals. Always make safety a priority.

FAQs

Q: Are bar end mirrors safe?

A: They are safe as long as they are large enough for you to see objects behind you, are adjustable and do not vibrate.

Q: Are bar end mirrors legal?

A: Check your state laws, because some states only permit stock mirrors. Some states only require one mirror, but having two is much safer.

Q: Can I use bar-end mirrors with any type of bike?

A: You can install bar end mirrors on most bikes, but some look better with them than others. Cafe racers, for example, tend to use them more often than sport bikers.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best bar end motorcycle mirror is the HDM Products 830 Classic Circular Motorcycle Bar End Mirror. They are adjustable, can be installed on either side of the handlebars, and feature a wide view.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Kemimoto Motorcycle Handlebar Rearview Mirror Bar End Mirrors 7/8" Handle.