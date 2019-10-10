Best Rims: Make Your Car Stand Out From the Rest

Tips

You want to ensure you have the correct size tires for the rims to fit properly. You can find the size written on the tread of the rubber or consult your car’s owner’s manual.

If you own a sports car, consider checking the size of the rear and the front rims. Most of the time, the rear rim of sports cars will be larger than the front.

If you can’t find a rim color that matches your vehicle, you can have a professional powder coat them whatever color you like.

FAQs

Q: How can I make sure a rim is compatible with my vehicle?

A: Check with the manufacturer. Make sure the rims you buy match your vehicle’s lug pattern. The rim manufacturer will have a chart listing what cars the rims will fit properly.

Q: Can I drive on the rims as soon as they are installed?

A: If you install them yourself, you can drive on them but they may not be properly aligned, making the drive feel slightly off. You will want to install magnets on them to make sure they are balanced. You might want to use a professional for installation.

Q: Can I remove the tires from the rims by myself?

A: This is not something that can be done in your garage unless you have the required tools. While you can use a crowbar, mallet, and a lot of strength, you might want to use a mechanic to ensure that they aren’t damaged and the rims aren’t bent.

Final Thoughts

