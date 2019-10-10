Best Rims: Make Your Car Stand Out From the Rest

Enhance the look of your car and add your own style with these high-quality rims

By Scott Roepel
By Scott Roepel

Upgrading your car with a new set of rims is one of the best ways to change how it looks. Rims can vary in size and color, offering you a number of ways to enhance your vehicle. Whether you need a good set to replace worn-out rims or are looking to make your car look more aggressive, there is a set for you. Here are some of the best rims to increase the value, look, and ride of your car.

    Marquee Staggered Rims
    Summary
    They feature a black and red design for a more aggressive style. They’re constructed out of high-quality steel.
    Pros
    Their luxurious design is attention-grabbing and stands out from standard rims. The rims are large, robust, and rugged for extended life.
    Cons
    They are rather expensive, as they are designed to make your vehicle look more sporty. The rims fit certain styles of cars, so check with the manufacturer to see if your vehicle is compatible.
    Motegi Racing Matte Black Rims
    Summary
    They’re developed out of durable and tough material and painted with a matte black finish to reduce dirt, dust, and debris.
    Pros
    They’re designed with strong u-shaped holes that are easy to clean and allow a clear view through to the brakes. The wheels are compatible with a variety of vehicles.
    Cons
    The lug nuts are not included with the purchase. They are also on the heavy side.
    Road Ready Car Rims
    Summary
    They’re made up of sturdy gray aluminum material for increased strength and include a unique and pleasing design.
    Pros
    They’re compatible with OEM equipment, easy to install, and can be installed on a variety of vehicles.
    Cons
    Each one is heavy, weighing around 30 pounds. They do not come with sensors, lug nuts, valve stems, or wheel covers.

Tips

  • You want to ensure you have the correct size tires for the rims to fit properly. You can find the size written on the tread of the rubber or consult your car’s owner’s manual.
  • If you own a sports car, consider checking the size of the rear and the front rims. Most of the time, the rear rim of sports cars will be larger than the front.
  • If you can’t find a rim color that matches your vehicle, you can have a professional powder coat them whatever color you like.

FAQs

Q: How can I make sure a rim is compatible with my vehicle?

A: Check with the manufacturer. Make sure the rims you buy match your vehicle’s lug pattern. The rim manufacturer will have a chart listing what cars the rims will fit properly. 

Q: Can I drive on the rims as soon as they are installed?

A: If you install them yourself, you can drive on them but they may not be properly aligned, making the drive feel slightly off. You will want to install magnets on them to make sure they are balanced. You might want to use a professional for installation.

Q: Can I remove the tires from the rims by myself?

A: This is not something that can be done in your garage unless you have the required tools. While you can use a crowbar, mallet, and a lot of strength, you might want to use a mechanic to ensure that they aren’t damaged and the rims aren’t bent. 

Final Thoughts

For one of the best sets of rims, consider the Marquee Staggered Rims for their unique color and aggressive style. 

Or there’s the Motegi Racing Matte Black Rims, which are much less expensive and feature a sporty look.

