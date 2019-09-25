Best Wireless Trailer Hitch Cameras: See What’s Behind You

These top wireless hitch cameras will increase your field of view

By Noelle Talmon
By Noelle Talmon

When you drive with a trailer, it can be challenging to see what's behind and around you. Fortunately, a hitch camera can make driving and reverse much easier. These devices can be temporary or permanent, depending on what your needs are. Check out our buying guide to find the best wireless trailer hitch cameras on the market.

  • Best Overall
    ZEROXCLUB Digital Wireless Backup Camera System Kit
    Check Latest Price
    This waterproof camera promises 100 percent no interference with clear and smooth signals at speeds up to 110 mph. It features 18 infrared lights and CCD sensor.
    This camera is easy to install and is very clear, especially at night. It has great reception range, image orientation, and clear brightness and contrast. Streaming remains clear and constant at high speeds.
    It may have poor signal reception even with an antenna extension. The image can be grainy at night and in low light. Also, the kit does not come with any instructions.
  • Best Value
    eRapta Wireless Backup Camera and Monitor Kit Reverse Rearview Cam
    Check Latest Price
    This kit comes with a 7-inch monitor, 28 infrared lights, and a digital high-definition image processor for night vision capability. It's also waterproof and has a voltage range of 12-24V DC power.
    The eRapta comes with a two-year warranty, and it's easy to install. It provides a good picture and a wide-angle view. It works well in the dark and in sunlight.
    Video may flicker on and off and display a grainy picture. Also, the unit does not come with any instructions, and the picture can freeze up.
  • Honorable Mention
    iBall Digital Pro Wireless Magnetic Trailer Hitch Rear View Camera
    Check Latest Price
    The 3.5-inch color LCD monitor provides a clear view, and the lithium-ion rechargeable battery lasts for up to four hours. It can connect your vehicle to any type of trailer.
    This camera is portable and easy to use. The camera rotates on the base, so you can adjust it to many angles. Overall, the picture, connection, and field of view are very good.
    The battery does not last very long, the mount that secures it is flimsy, and you may experience Bluetooth interference.

Tips

  • A wireless backup camera for trailer hitches is typically 2.4GHz; however, some are 5.8GHz. Many people prefer the latter because it can decrease picture degradation due to ambient interference. A 5.8ghz wireless magnetic trailer hitch rearview camera also has a larger bandwidth, which produces a higher resolution.
  • Even the best wireless trailer hitch cameras can't replace the mirrors on your vehicle. Instead, they expand your field of view to help you when you're driving or parallel parking. So, don’t solely rely on a backup camera for parking. 
  • A wireless trailer hitch backup camera is not truly wireless. You still have to wire it into the existing power wires on your rig. The monitor typically has a 12v cigarette lighter plug, so there's no need to connect the monitor to the camera with a wire, thus that part of the product is wireless. 
  • If you have an Airstream trailer or another type made of metal or aluminum, a wireless camera is not the best option. Metal prevents wireless signals from working very well, and the signal will have a tough time moving from the back of the trailer to the monitor mounted in the vehicle.

FAQs

Q: Are wireless RV backup cameras difficult to install? 

A: Not if you are mechanically inclined. You simply connect the camera to the power by connecting them to existing lighting wires. Then you plug the monitor into a cigarette lighter in the tow vehicle and mount it with either a suction cup or bracket. It should take less than one hour to install a  wireless trailer camera system.

Q. Are bigger RV backup camera monitors better than small ones?

A: Monitors can be as small as three inches to as large as 10 inches, but bigger isn't necessarily better. You want to be able to see the image clearly, but you don't want the monitor to be so large that it blocks your view of the road. Consider purchasing a monitor that's between 5 and 7 inches.

Q. What is the difference between CCD and CMOS sensors?

A: CCD stands for charge-coupled device, and these types of sensors create high-quality images. They produce better video, particularly in low light. However, they tend to be pricier than complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors, which need more light to produce a better picture.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best wireless trailer hitch camera is the ZEROXCLUB Digital Wireless Backup Camera System Kit. It’s waterproof, easy to install, and works great at night. 

For a less expensive option, consider the eRapta Wireless Backup Camera and Monitor Kit Reverse Rearview Cam.

