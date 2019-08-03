Cadillac’s Factory Warranty: Better-Than-Average Coverage
Cadillac’s factory warranty is a good deal if you’re in the market for a luxury vehicle
Cadillac is a luxury division of the American automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM). All new Cadillacs come with a standard factory warranty that protects you in the event that something fails within the time frame of the warranty.
The automaker’s warranty is longer than the industry standard, giving the GM-owned brand an advantage over others. It also offers more years of roadside assistance than luxury brands, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Lexus.
If you’re in the market for a new Cadillac, check out some of the details of its New Limited Car Warranty to see what’s included and what’s not.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage: 4 years or 50,000 miles
- Powertrain Coverage: 6 years or 70,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: 6 years or 70,000 miles
- Anti-Perforation Coverage: 4 years or 50,000 miles/6 years or unlimited miles
- Limited Parts Coverage: 2 years or unlimited miles/limited lifetime/1 year or unlimited parts
- Towing: To the nearest GM dealership
- Transferrable: Yes
- Pros
- Longer overall than the industry standard
- Three levels of parts coverage
- Includes a courtesy transportation program
- Cons
- Does not cover routine maintenance
- Has exclusions, depending on the circumstances
Warranty In-Depth
Cadillac offers bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties as well as three levels of parts warranties. It matches Buick's basic and powertrain warranties but is more than Chevrolet, both of which are GM brands.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The automaker's bumper-to-bumper limited warranty covers repairs (including parts and labor) for defects in materials or workmanship up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It’s meant to cover most issues with a vehicle, from problems with the body to electrical malfunctions.
The warranty is comparable to other automakers’ factory-limited warranties in its coverage of construction and design defects. What’s excluded? Damage caused by improper installation, alteration, or striking objects; improper application not specified by GM; and other incidental or consequential damages.
As a result, the basic warranty falls short compared to extended and third-party warranties.
While it does not include routine maintenance, the factory warranty covers towing to the nearest GM dealership. The warranty is also transferable with vehicle ownership.
Powertrain Coverage
Cadillac warrants new vehicles for six years or 70,000 miles for repairs related to defects due to material and/or workmanship to engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front, rear, or all-wheel drive).
Unfortunately, the company’s powertrain warranty is much less than some competitor offerings that extend up to 10 years.
Additional Coverage
The body and sheet metal components of Cadillac vehicles are covered against rust and corrosion for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. If a hole rusts through the sheet metal, the defect is covered for six years or unlimited miles.
The automaker's Roadside Assistance program covers six years or 70,000 miles. Cadillac provides 24-hour, seven-day-a-week help for flat tire changes, battery jump starts, towing to the nearest Cadillac dealership, vehicle unlocking services, trip interruption assistance, trip routing, and emergency fuel delivery (with an extra cost for the fuel itself.)
In addition, arrangements can be made for alternate transportation or reimbursement of expenses for repairs covered under warranty through Cadillac’s courtesy transportation program. This perk is available for five years or 100,000 miles.
Cadillac accessories are covered for one year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. The company offers three levels through its parts warranty. Its most common parts warranty covers repairs and labor for a period of two years and unlimited miles only if the part was installed by an authorized dealership. Parts covered include brakes, rotors, alternators, and starters.
The automaker also offers a Limited Lifetime Parts Warranty (including two years of labor) in which it will replace the following genuine GM/ACDelco parts due to manufacturer defects: chassis parts, electronic fuel pumps, ignition wire sets, radiators, shock absorbers/struts, wheel bearings, and hub bearings.
Finally, the company has a one year, unlimited Parts Warranty that covers Advantage wheel bearings and hubs, Advantage shocks and struts, Advantage brakes, Advantage chassis parts, as well as parts that feature bolts, fasteners, grommets, spacers, shims, washers, and clips.
What We Like
The best part of Cadillac's limited warranty is that it's nearly all-inclusive, and it’s longer than the majority of other factory warranties. Even though new vehicles usually don't experience major problems during the first few years on the road, it's comforting to know a warranty will cover most defects should they occur.
Another benefit is that the warranty is transferable, so if you choose to sell the car, that’s a potential selling point. And even after the limited warranty expires, Cadillac's powertrain warranty offers additional coverage. Towing is also included.
The automaker includes other extras as well, such as roadside assistance that comes in handy if you break down, three levels of parts warranties, and a courtesy transportation program.
What We Don’t Like
What we dislike about the Cadillac factory warranty is something that’s common with most factory warranties: its exclusions. While the automaker’s basic warranty is comprehensive, it doesn't cover everything in all circumstances.
For example, the two-year/unlimited-mile limited parts warranty, the limited lifetime parts warranty, and the one-year/unlimited parts warranty do not cover damage from improper installation, alteration, or objects striking apart.
And while the factory warranty is longer than the industry standard, it is still not the best all-around coverage available to consumers.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Cadillac vehicles:
- Cadillac CTS: Headlight bulb replacement ($309-$403)
- Cadillac DTS: Oil pan gasket replacement ($1,042-$1,248)
- Cadillac Escalade: No start diagnosis ($121-$147)
- Cadillac Catera: Timing belt replacement ($1,088-$1,147)
FAQs
Q. Do I have to have warranty repairs performed at the dealership where I purchased my Cadillac?
A: Warranty repairs can be conducted at any Cadillac dealership, not just the one where you purchased the vehicle.
Q: Can I take my Cadillac to a GM dealership for warranty repairs?
A: All repairs must be performed by an authorized Cadillac dealership. However, there is an exception for emergency situations when a covered part or dealership is not available.
Q: Does Cadillac have free maintenance?
A: Cadillac currently offers one free visit for an oil change, tire rotation, and multi-point vehicle inspection within the first year of ownership.
Is Cadillac’s Warranty Worth It?
The Cadillac factory warranty is much better than the standard factory warranties most manufacturers offer due to its length of coverage. The warranty's lifespan is plenty long enough to protect a new vehicle if it exhibits any defects during the first few years on the road. If you want a new Cadillac, you can’t go wrong with the included factory warranty.
