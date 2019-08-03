Cadillac’s Factory Warranty: Better-Than-Average Coverage

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Cadillac is a luxury division of the American automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM). All new Cadillacs come with a standard factory warranty that protects you in the event that something fails within the time frame of the warranty.

The automaker’s warranty is longer than the industry standard, giving the GM-owned brand an advantage over others. It also offers more years of roadside assistance than luxury brands, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Lexus.

If you’re in the market for a new Cadillac, check out some of the details of its New Limited Car Warranty to see what’s included and what’s not.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Roadside Assistance : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Anti-Perforation Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles/6 years or unlimited miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles/6 years or unlimited miles Limited Parts Coverage: 2 years or unlimited miles/limited lifetime/1 year or unlimited parts

2 years or unlimited miles/limited lifetime/1 year or unlimited parts Towing: To the nearest GM dealership

To the nearest GM dealership Transferrable: Yes

Yes Pros Longer overall than the industry standard Three levels of parts coverage Includes a courtesy transportation program

Cons Does not cover routine maintenance Has exclusions, depending on the circumstances



Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. Not in California? No worries, there’s something for you too.

The plan lineup from autopom! has something for everyone looking for extra coverage for their vehicle. You can easily find the right coverage, from basic powertrain plans to full comprehensive warranties.

All it takes is a short glance at the number of plans autopom! offers to see just how many options you have to find the right plan. Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

Cadillac offers bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties as well as three levels of parts warranties. It matches Buick's basic and powertrain warranties but is more than Chevrolet, both of which are GM brands.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The automaker's bumper-to-bumper limited warranty covers repairs (including parts and labor) for defects in materials or workmanship up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It’s meant to cover most issues with a vehicle, from problems with the body to electrical malfunctions.

The warranty is comparable to other automakers’ factory-limited warranties in its coverage of construction and design defects. What’s excluded? Damage caused by improper installation, alteration, or striking objects; improper application not specified by GM; and other incidental or consequential damages.

As a result, the basic warranty falls short compared to extended and third-party warranties.

While it does not include routine maintenance, the factory warranty covers towing to the nearest GM dealership. The warranty is also transferable with vehicle ownership.

Powertrain Coverage

Cadillac warrants new vehicles for six years or 70,000 miles for repairs related to defects due to material and/or workmanship to engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front, rear, or all-wheel drive).

Unfortunately, the company’s powertrain warranty is much less than some competitor offerings that extend up to 10 years.

Additional Coverage

The body and sheet metal components of Cadillac vehicles are covered against rust and corrosion for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. If a hole rusts through the sheet metal, the defect is covered for six years or unlimited miles.

The automaker's Roadside Assistance program covers six years or 70,000 miles. Cadillac provides 24-hour, seven-day-a-week help for flat tire changes, battery jump starts, towing to the nearest Cadillac dealership, vehicle unlocking services, trip interruption assistance, trip routing, and emergency fuel delivery (with an extra cost for the fuel itself.)

In addition, arrangements can be made for alternate transportation or reimbursement of expenses for repairs covered under warranty through Cadillac’s courtesy transportation program. This perk is available for five years or 100,000 miles.

Cadillac accessories are covered for one year or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. The company offers three levels through its parts warranty. Its most common parts warranty covers repairs and labor for a period of two years and unlimited miles only if the part was installed by an authorized dealership. Parts covered include brakes, rotors, alternators, and starters.

The automaker also offers a Limited Lifetime Parts Warranty (including two years of labor) in which it will replace the following genuine GM/ACDelco parts due to manufacturer defects: chassis parts, electronic fuel pumps, ignition wire sets, radiators, shock absorbers/struts, wheel bearings, and hub bearings.

Finally, the company has a one year, unlimited Parts Warranty that covers Advantage wheel bearings and hubs, Advantage shocks and struts, Advantage brakes, Advantage chassis parts, as well as parts that feature bolts, fasteners, grommets, spacers, shims, washers, and clips.