Cadillac’s CPO Warranty Nearly Equals Its Rivals

Drivers who want a hassle-free experience when purchasing a used vehicle have the option of choosing a car or SUV with a certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty, which covers defects in materials or workmanship. Cadillac, a subsidiary of General Motors Company, provides CPO warranties for all of its models, including the Escalade, CTS, XT6, and CTV.

If you’re in the market for a used Cadillac and you’re not sure if the CPO warranty is worth it, read more about the coverage below to see how it compares to some of its competitors.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Anti-Perforation Coverage: 6 years or 70,000 miles

Pros

Coverage is quite comprehensive

172-point inspection for quality control

No deductible

Transferable to a subsequent owner

Cons

Has a mileage cap, while some rivals don’t

No complimentary maintenance

No added perks, such as trip-interruption benefits

Warranty In-Depth

The Cadillac CPO warranty extends the new vehicle bumper-to-bumper warranty of four years/50,000 miles to six years/70,000 miles, whichever comes first. That's an additional two years and 20,000 miles of coverage. The CPO warranty kicks in upon the expiration of the new vehicle warranty.

The powertrain, which includes the engine, transmission, and drivetrain, is also covered for six years/70,000 miles from the original in-service date.

In order to be eligible for the CPO program, Cadillac vehicles cannot be more than four years old or have more than 50,000 miles on the odometer. They also undergo a 172-point inspection at the dealership before being approved for the program.

The CPO warranty covers nearly all components inside and out, and repairs are made with new, remanufactured, or refurbished parts. The emission control system is covered for four years/50,000 miles. Certain major emissions components are covered for eight years/80,000 miles.

If the vehicle exhibits corrosion on the body sheet panels, the warranty covers it for six years/70,000 miles. Rust-through corrosion is covered for up to six years/unlimited miles. However, surface corrosion due to stone chips or paint scratches is not included.

Tires are covered under the new vehicle limited warranty for four years/50,000 miles. After this warranty expires, customers may receive prorated warranty coverage through the tire manufacturer.

Cadillac’s certified pre-owned warranty does not cover maintenance or normal wear and tear. It also excludes slight noises, vibrations, or other "normal characteristics" related to vehicle operation.

There is no deductible for warranty repairs, and the warranty is fully transferable to a private party.

Additional Coverage

Cadillac provides 24-hour roadside assistance through its CPO warranty. This includes towing, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, battery jump-start, and other services. The automaker also provides courtesy transportation if your vehicle breaks down and you require alternate transportation. Cadillac will also reimburse certain transportation expenses.

If you purchase a digitally equipped Cadillac, you will receive a free three-month trial of OnStar, which includes directions and turn-by-turn navigation. You will also receive a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio service.

What We Like

What's great about Cadillac's CPO warranty is that it provides up to six years/70,000 miles of coverage, which will give you peace of mind when you purchase a used vehicle. The warranty covers nearly every part of your vehicle, and since most defects surface early in a vehicle's service life, this coverage should adequately protect against expensive repair bills.

Also, each car or SUV undergoes a rigorous vehicle inspection before it's eligible for sale, so you know you're getting a vehicle that is in good condition. And if a warranted repair is required, there’s no deductible.

If you decide to sell your vehicle to another person before the warranty expires, the CPO plan is fully transferable, which can boost the Cadillac's resale value. And benefits such as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and complimentary three-month subscriptions to SiriusXM radio and OnStar are also appealing.

What We Don’t Like

While Cadillac's CPO warranty is nearly comprehensive in what it covers, it doesn't offer unlimited mileage like some of its competitors, such as Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. After the new vehicle limited warranty expires, it only offers two years/20,000 miles of additional coverage.

Also, Cadillac's certified pre-owned warranty has some exclusions. It doesn't cover normal wear and tear or scheduled maintenance services. In contrast, two maintenance visits are included when you buy a used Chevy, Buick, or GMC vehicle, which are all GM brands.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Cadillac vehicles:

Cadillac Escalade: Parking brake system adjust ($85-$109)

Cadillac XLR: Ignition coil replacement ($951-$1,064)

Cadillac Escalade EXT: Active suspension system control module replacement ($443-$538)

FAQs

Q. What is Cadillac’s certified pre-owned warranty?

A. When you buy a certified pre-owned Cadillac vehicle, the car or SUV is subjected to a stringent 172-point inspection to ensure that it is roadworthy. The warranty covers the vehicle above and beyond the basic warranty for an additional two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Q. What does the Cadillac Premium Care Maintenance cover?

A. Brand new Cadillacs come with Premium Care Maintenance. This includes oil changes, tire rotation, engine air cleaner filter replacement, and more. CPO vehicles do not come with Premium Care Maintenance.

Q. Does Cadillac offer an extended warranty?

A.Yes. After the factory warranty on your Cadillac expires, you have the option of purchasing an extended limited warranty with coverage for six years/70,000 miles.

Is Cadillac’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

Cadillac's CPO warranty is pretty standard compared to other luxury automakers, even though it puts a mileage cap on the coverage. Six years or 70,000 miles is still plenty of time for a factory defect to surface. Typically, these types of issues manifest within the first couple of years of a vehicle's service life.

The automaker's CPO warranty is designed to protect you from costly unexpected repairs. So, if you're interested in a used Cadillac, the manufacturer's certified pre-owned warranty should do its job.

