What’s Up With These Cars Drifting in a Random Soap Bowl?

Usually, it’s the skaters and BMX types who end up repurposing old automotive infrastructure to make room to shred. In this case, it appears the script has been flipped, and this giant concrete bowl (presumably in China) has been hijacked to create what could very well be the most gastrointestinally distressing form of motorsport we’ve ever seen… whatever it is.

To be fair, I don’t even know what this is actually called, and Google isn’t helping. What I do know is that several of these videos have popped up across social media over the weekend, showing a wide range of cars tackling the mysterious soap bowl. From a BMW 7 Series to the Ford Raptor shown below, all kinds of drivers are really going for it.

To make things even weirder, we’re not actually certain what function these massive concrete bowls were originally built to serve, but a group of car enthusiasts has repurposed at least one of them into what is essentially an infinite Karussell that is filled with soapy water to facilitate, well, shenanigans.

Examples of this tomfoolery are few and far between. From the incredibly small sample size, the competition (if it can even be called that) strongly favors trucks and SUVs. But we say that despite the fact that we really have no clue at all how this whole thing works. The above video has obviously been sped up a bit, but it’s the best one we found to embed here.

It could very well be a simple exhibition, but the little over-competitive gremlins in the back of our heads are spouting questions left and right. Are these cars supposed to work their way out? Or perhaps spend as much time as possible doing donuts in the higher paint bands to score points? Are there judges? Are there points—and if so, how do you earn them? If you have any of these answers, please let us know in the comments.

But perhaps most importantly, we’d like to know what happens when (if?) one of these contestants manages to reach escape velocity. Firing out of that soapy bowl with any sort of speed would certainly be an event—and one that (so far, at least) nobody seems to have captured on video.

