Man Rides Electric Scooter 65 MPH Down a Texas Interstate and Somehow Doesn’t Die

When the day is dawning on a Texas Sunday morning, there travels a man down the interstate, casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. This scene isn’t particularly interesting if not for the fact that he’s on an electric scooter and pacing traffic at highway speeds.

A recent video captured by Pyi Phyo shows a tall man riding what looks to be an electric scooter nonchalantly speeding through Amarillo, Texas. The fact that he is wearing zero protective gear (unless you count the closed-toe shoes) isn’t law-breaking in Texas. However, his speedy commute via the interstate is a major no-no.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, motor-assisted scooters “may be operated only on a street or highway for which the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.” As such, Interstate 40 is definitely off-limits.

On this westbound section of the freeway, the posted speed limit is 60 mph with a minimum of 45 mph. Yet, the unidentified man with a death wish is easily keeping up with cars and trucks, holding steady at 65 mph—and smack dab in the middle lane. He’s not even trying to be discreet.

But, nope, he shouldn’t be on the interstate at all. If you’re wondering about helmet requirements, well, Texas does have laws about protective headgear but, actually, not really. Some cities have laws requiring helmets for bicycle and scooter riders, for example, but there is no statewide directive. And any local legislation is for those under the age of 18.

Specific to motorcycles, the transportation code states that helmets are required, but riders receive an exemption if they’ve passed a motorcycle safety course or have health insurance that can cover any injuries sustained in a crash. Um, this has to be the most passive way to require noggin protection.

Call me crazy, but if you’ve taken a rider safety course, you’re gonna be more compelled to wear a helmet, no? My mom says I’m hard-headed, but I still grab my helmet whenever I get on a bike, with and without a motor. Any sudden moves for this scooter speedster and that’s going to be one heck of a road rash, buddy.

Nevertheless, e-scooters can indeed scoot. A quick interwebs search drums up a long list of models advertised with 50-mph top speeds that cost just a couple of grand. And, similar to e-bikes, those top speeds can be exceeded thanks to things like, you know, gravity. A non-child-sized rider traveling downhill on a smooth surface? Such fast. Opt for a model with a higher voltage battery, and 60 mph is no problem.

Whether this traveling man modded his e-scooter or not, it’s difficult to say. The video is only a few seconds long, so details are sparse. But if you happen to be driving through the west side of Amarillo and see this local daredevil, pull up alongside him and ask what the hell is he thinking? That is, if you can catch up to him.