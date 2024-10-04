Carlisle Events’ 50th Season Reminded Us What Makes a Great Car Show

Every year, Carlisle Events puts on a total of ten shows and swap meets that bring out thousands of car enthusiasts to celebrate what they love most. And while every show is a worthwhile stop, it’s the make-specific Nationals that really stand out. The Ford and Chrysler shows are each responsible for bringing out more than 3,000 cars. Hundreds of thousands of spectators flock to the otherwise quiet town of Carlisle, Pennsylvania to see the best examples of classics, customs, and late-model masterpieces on display in a spectacular rolling sea of iron. If you’ve got even a hint of motor oil in your blood, it’s your mecca.

This year Carlisle Events celebrated its 50th anniversary season, and the team behind the show extended an invitation to The Drive to attend the Chrysler Nationals show this summer as a “celebrity” guest. The experience was humbling and allowed me to check off some bucket list items that I didn’t even know were on there.

The Celebrity Experience

It’s impossible to overstate the significance of Carlisle Events for the local car scene. Other parts of the country are known for the car culture at places like Woodward Ave, Indianapolis, and Bowling Green. Here in Pennsylvania, we have Carlisle. If you want to see the greatest cars of all time or find parts for your restoration, that’s where you’re headed. And since most shows in the area are dominated by Ford and GM cars, the Chrysler Nationals is the holy grail for Mopar nuts locally and abroad.

Attending the Mopar show as a celebrity guest pumped my ego up, which was quickly deflated at lunch. Being among legends like Herb McCandless, Ronnie Sox, and the original Ramchargers was humbling, to say the least. This caliber of company is hard to find individually, and only an event like Carlisle can round them all up under one roof.

Afterward, we were given a tour of the fairgrounds. I’ve walked the event for years now. It never feels small, but seeing it on wheels puts the immense size of this show into perspective. Despite moving twice as fast, the rows of cars still feel endless. It’s like digging in the sand with more and more classic Mopars filling in your progress, no matter how quickly you move. The same could be said for the swap meet, with every last nut and bolt needed to build any car of your choice scattered across the field. If you’re a car enthusiast on the east coast and have yet to attend, I don’t know what you’re waiting for.

As part of the invitation, I had the opportunity to award a car with the trophy of my “celebrity” choice. Despite how many great cars were present, I had no trouble making up my mind when I stumbled upon Brandon Myers and his 1969 Plymouth Satellite. It’s an honest driver that’s got a story to tell. When I learned he and his kids drove it to the show and take it out every weekend, that story became louder than the big block under the hood. It’s truly one of my favorites, and I’m looking forward to seeing it again.

Returning to Mopar Fandom

Getting to work on cars and writing about the experience is a dream come true. Still, it can be hard to stay in touch with that surface-level enthusiasm that got me excited about cars in the first place. My mind tends to go too deep into the “why’s” and “how’s” to simply absorb the here and now. Attending Carlilse always gives me the mental reset I need. This year was no exception and being a celebrity guest supercharged the feeling.

After voting for a car, I was free to hit the grounds as a fan. The first thing I did was catch up with some friends I’ve made at the show over the years and only get to see there when they come in to attend from out of state. That’s always a good time, but what really turned me on this year was the 55 Years of A12 display.

The 1969-1/2 Six-Pack cars are the coolest factory-optioned muscle cars to ever leave Detroit. The fiberglass Six-Pack hoods sitting atop the unmistakable B-body shape with the legendarily brutal multi-carb 440 under the hood always gets me going. Standing between rows of factory-correct examples got my blood flowing and hit me with that high I needed—almost like a defibrillator that shocked the enthusiasm back into me.

After my epiphany, I hit the swap meet. Now, this is the real reason to go. The cars are great and all, but here you’ll find row after row of vendors selling anything you could possibly need to build a car. New, used, rare, you name it, it’s there. More than that, it’s like walking through a department store where you just grab whatever you need as you check it off a list.

I was after a fan clutch and shroud, which I found almost immediately. I just walked around for an hour after that to go see what kind of wild things I could find. Windowed Hemi blocks and all the sheet metal you’d need to build a Daytona didn’t disappoint.

Come Celebrate 51 Years

Carlisle Events celebrating its 50th season is not a surprise whatsoever. It’s a series of benchmark events that are prime examples of what car culture’s all about. From bringing fans close to industry legends, to helping families pass traditions, forging new friendships, to helping you build anything you could dream up, or simply just celebrating cars, Carlisle is here for it.

There’s still one more chance to get in on the action this calendar year if you happen to be in the northeast this weekend. Carlisle is starting up its 51st season with the Fall Carlisle show running right now from October 2-6. It’s not the nationals, but you’ll still get a look at just how good things can get out here in Pennsylvania.