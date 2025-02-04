Watch This Mk1 VW GTI Get Its First Wash After Being Abandoned 25 Years Ago

Warning: Seeing a Mk1 Volkswagen GTI in a horrid state of disrepair can cause nausea, dizziness, and heart palpitations. Thankfully, after WD Detailing found this Mk1 GTI that had been sitting in a barn for over 25 years, they spruced it up and brought it back to life. Your side effects shouldn’t last too long, then.

This specific 1983 GTI was one of the first built at Volkswagen America’s then-new Westfalia plant in Pennsylvania, making it one of the more desirable Mk1 GTIs for some V-Dub enthusiasts. It’s also black with a red interior—arguably the best color combination—so it’s a damn shame that it sat in a shed for more than 25 years, covered in dirt, dust, and garbage. It’s also surprising to see that it was left in such a state, as at least one previous owner kept extensive hand-written records of its mileage, maintenance, and all of its repairs. Somewhere along the way, though, someone stopped taking care of it and a quarter-century’s worth of stagnation took its toll. Even in its abandoned state, though, the Mk1 GTI is such a stunner, with its Giugiaro-penned design and killer 14-inch black wheels. What a car.

WD Detailing. YouTube

It’s remarkable what a good powerwash can do. WD Detailing doesn’t do bodywork, so they aren’t repairing rust holes and they aren’t replacing any parts. They’re just washing and detailing the car. And after a few hits from the powerwasher and some polishing, it looks 20 years younger.

OK, the rust holes age it a bit but there aren’t too many of them. It’s still an impressive transformation.

However, I think the most impactful transformation happened inside. Before its detail, the GTI’s cabin was covered in mold and mildew. After a detail, though, it looks nearly new. I’ve certainly had worse-looking interiors in my day. Can we also talk about how great the Mk1 GTI’s cabin is? Its perfectly shaped four-spoke steering wheel, simple clockface gauges, beautifully sculpted sport seats, console-mounted auxiliary gauges, and iconic golf ball shift knob make it look so inviting. Makes me want to jump in, grab the steering wheel, and chuck it around some twisty back roads.

WD Detailing. YouTube

The Mk1 GTI is arguably the greatest hot hatch of all time. Other hot hatches of the era, like the Peugeot 205 GTI, can make cases for themselves as objectively better cars—and maybe they were. But the Mk1 GTI was the first to perfect the formula and it created a segment that’s still alive today, more than 40 years later. That’s why it’s so great to see this one survive and get a new lease on life.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com