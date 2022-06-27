Watch an Electric Fan Car Shatter the Goodwood Hill Climb Record

A McMurtry Speirling piloted by former F1 and IndyCar racing driver Max Chilton broke the Goodwood hill record Sunday, crushing the previous record set by the VW ID.R by nearly a full second. The electric fan car rocketed—almost literally—up the hill in a staggering 39.08 seconds, compared to the electric prototype's 39.90.

The Speirling is the creation of a British-Irish startup that set out to build a ridiculously powerful and lightweight car that could be driven on the track and on the streets (a road-legal version of the Goodwood fan car is in the works). The batmobile-looking machine reportedly weighs less than 1,000 kilograms (less than 2,200 pounds), yet boasts over 1,000 horsepower courtesy of its dual electric motors.

While boasting a power-to-weight ratio of 1,000 bhp per ton surely played a role at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, it's the car's twin fans hidden within the bespoke chassis that really helped it achieve that record-setting time. Much like Gordon Murray's T.50 supercar, the Speirling's fans essentially suck the car to the ground and provide it with other-worldly downforce. Factor in the massive rear wing and other external bodywork, and the EV is essentially glued to the road while cornering at high speed.

The video above shows the stubby race car powering through Lord March's estate in violent fashion. In fact, it's so quick that it almost looks like the video is set on fast-forward. The in-cabin footage shows a wide-eyed Chilton, who appears to not even have time to blink, wrestling the nimble supercar up the hill.

Impressive stuff.