New Thrustmaster Sim Racing Wheel Uses an Axial Flux Motor Just Like a McLaren

Thrustmaster has packaged the same technology found in many high-performance hybrids and EVs into a new direct-drive sim-racing wheel called the T598. Compatible with PlayStation and Windows, the wheel relies on an axial-flux motor to deliver more accurate feedback in a compact footprint.

While the idea of a direct-drive steering wheel isn’t new, the T598 is the first fitted with an axial-flux motor; other models from brands like Fanatec use radial-flux motors. With an axial-flux motor, the magnetic flux is parallel to the shaft; in a radial-flux motor, the magnetic flux is perpendicular to the shaft. Changing the direction of the flux makes the wheel’s rotation smoother by eliminating “cogging,” which is the notchy feeling felt by players when the magnets and the coils aren’t perfectly aligned. It also improves response time, and allows the entire drive system to fit into a smaller, flatter package, compared to the long and barrel-shaped construction of radial-flux motors.

If the technology sounds familiar, that’s because the latest electrified supercars, like the McLaren Artura, also utilize axial-flux motors for their superb power density. In the Artura’s case, the motor sits within the bell housing of the gearbox and contributes 94 horsepower and 166 lb-ft of torque, even though it weighs just 34 pounds. A radial-flux motor would’ve tacked on unwanted mass and possibly even lengthened the car’s wheelbase.

As for the T598’s power output, it generates a consistent 5 Nm—in line with Fanatec’s popular CSL DD—but can also boost that up to about double for extreme inputs. This is all thanks to what Thrustmaster describes as “controlled overshoot.” According to the company, all direct-drive wheels will occasionally exceed their advertised maximum force feedback due to factors like inertia, but not intentionally. The responsiveness enabled by the axial-flux design has supposedly enabled Thrustmaster to harness these spikes in power for better performance at the limit.

Using an axial-flux motor unlocks other advantages, including the ability to produce vibrations (like a jolt when shifting gears) without adding extra haptic modules. Like Logitech’s TrueForce, developers will need to purposefully integrate that sort of behavior into their titles. Axial-flux technology has taken some time to mature due to heat dissipation challenges, but the company says it’s tapping into a patented cooling system that is “passive, quiet, affordable and innovative,” per a white paper. Despite all the features the T598 packs, it remains relatively compact: The wheel, pedals, and various accessories weigh a total of about 14 pounds.

On sale now, the Thrustmaster T598 Direct Drive costs $499, excluding tax and shipping. The bundle includes a detachable steering wheel and a two-pedal box, and players who want to customize their setup will be able to add a different wheel, shifter, three-pedal box, and handbrake.

