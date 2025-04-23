This Vise Has a Better Paint Job Than Your Car

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Whether it’s a car, a boat, or even a house, few things can make your prized possession look cared for quite like an immaculate paint job. We’ve all seen our share of collector cars with wildly elaborate finishes, and we remember them all, because they leave a lasting impression. Now, just imagine somebody treating their tool collection with that level of care. Well, that person’s real, and his name is Tyler Thompson, aka tz_workz.

Thompson apparently spent more than 60 hours detailing this Wilton 600 bench vise, and his extensive Instagram portfolio showcases dozens of tool, car, and bicycle restoration projects. If there’s metal fabrication or paint involved, it looks like his shop can handle it, and his work is strong enough that it caught the eye of Jesus Marquez, who added the Wilton to his extensive collection of antique anvils and vises.

Marquez is an avid tool collector and restorer based in New Mexico. His interest in restoring vintage tools was sparked when he came across an antique vise years ago. His collection is well-known in his little corner of the Southwest. He and his tools were even featured on the local news a few years back. He also holds what he claims to be the largest collection of Parker Bears—the tiny mascots used to market the Parker company, which manufactured vises.

Among his many specimens, Marquez has tools for fabricating everything from jewelry to parts used to supply the front during World War II. Some of the equipment dates back to the 1800s. One of his massive bench vises weighs more than 300 pounds and was originally installed at the Santa Fe Railyard.

Some vintage tools have a lot of industrial elegance to them, so it’s really no surprise that there are people out there collecting and restoring them. But seeing this level of care given to an old vise has definitely elevated my appreciation for this particular corner of the wrenching hobby.

