This Missile-Shaped Fuel Can Will Go Great With Your Angry-Eyed Jeep

The SEMA Show is always extra, always excessive, always exposé. Overwhelming is an understatement. From the fun to the fakes, the annual aftermarket showcase has a lot to unpack—even long after the show wraps. Thanks to a friendly spotter, we share a quirky find: a missile-shaped fuel can. Is it a good idea or a bad one? We seem to have more questions than answers.

Fellow auto writer Andy Lilienthal shared an image of said fuel container on Facebook, a discovery as impressive as the product is interesting and gave us the nod to share. Made by Taiwan-based Woogok, doing business as IndeedCamping, the company’s small booth was tucked away in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall, hidden behind larger exhibitors Ford and RealTruck. Most people peep the Carbon Clyde 1969 Ford F100 or one of the Bear Grylls collabs and move on to other big, shiny things.

A gas can is not a big, shiny thing. But when set up as a missile launcher, it definitely deserves a head tilt.

IndeedCamping produces exterior accessories for pickups and SUVs, mostly geared to the work truck and off-roading crowd. As part of its “new products showcase,” the plastic jerry can is displayed mounted atop a roof rack.

Based on the image, it’s plausible to mount the rocket-shaped vessel onto the side of a vehicle with the right attachments and hardware. Available colors are red (because, safety regulations) and orange (because it’s close enough to red?).

Without expert height guesser Shane Fan doing magic measuring, though, I have no idea of the missile’s storage capacity. But a DOT-approved safety container can hold no more than five gallons so, if complaint, the fuel-filled rocket should be as manageable as a lifting carry-on suitcase.

Beyond the immediate cool factor, after some thought, the initial “Ooh, la la” turns into “Oh, no, no.” I’m sure the container holds flammable just fine since IndeedCamping sells many standard-shaped fuel cans as well. My raised eyebrow is less about structural integrity and more about structural purpose.

Why a missile? Because rocket fuel dad joke ha ha, maybe?

How the heck do you transfer fluid from this container to a vehicle fuel tank?

How secure would that be? Could it fall off after a hard enough drop or snag on a cranky branch and take other exterior bits with it?

If I’m overlanding in the BFE Nevadan desert to decompress from the SEMA Show product onslaught, and my truck goes boom, will anyone know?

I asked a friend who frequently goes off the grid whether he’d mount the missile onto his off-road-dedicated Wrangler. His response: “Uh, no. It looks cool, but is that even safe?” Perhaps we’ll (luckily) never know.

Was there any other extreme SEMA wackiness that we missed? Tell us about it at tips@thedrive.com.