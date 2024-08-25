Dutch Grand Prix Motorcycle Stunt Ends in Major Crash

Between Saturday practice sessions of the Dutch Grand Prix, a freestyle motocross (FMX) stuntman’s high-flying routine turned into a horrific disaster after the rider lost control of his bike and crashed onto the downramp.

As part of fan festivities during Formula 1‘s weekend race in Zandvoort, Netherlands, a mid-day stunt show included a pro car drifter and a performance by STUN!, a Lithuania-based FMX troupe who do acrobatic stunts using ramps and roulettes. Honza Kabát was one of three stunt riders on the FMX team.

During Kabát’s stunt, he launches from a stationary on-ramp, but something goes awry mid-flight. According to Road & Track, Kabát let go of the handlebars but failed to grab them again, sending him to crash into the downramp. Based on footage captured by a spectator, Kabát may have also overshot the landing, considering that he and the bike landed on the lower third of the ramp before tumbling off entirely.

Although Kabát’s lower body makes initial contact with the ramp, the momentum of the fall forces his head and upper body to slam on the less forgiving asphalt. The stunt bike landed nearby but, luckily, away from Kabát, preventing further possible injury. Medical staff tended to Kabát almost immediately, and he appeared conscious after the crash. After being treated onsite behind a privacy screen, he was transported to a medical center for additional treatment.

In discussing his injuries, Kabát told R&T that he was unconscious for several hours and that poor conditions contributed to the crash. He said the Dutch Grand Prix should have postponed the stunt events.

“Weather like this is not suitable for [FMX],” Kabát said. “The wind was very strong, and the road was wet; these are the two factors that caused my fall. We never jump in such conditions at other events.”

“I feel like I’ve been run over by a train,” Kabát added. “I was unconscious for more than 4 hours; I don’t remember anything at all.” In a social media post, Kabát specifies that he broke a number of bones in his shoulder, wrist, hand, and leg—all of which will require numerous surgeries and extensive recovery time.

“I will have to undergo a lot of operations and a long return to riding a motorcycle,” he said. “This is the dark side of our sport…I believe we will see you somewhere soon. Thank you for all the positive messages.”