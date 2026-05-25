This Mercedes-AMG One Had $44,000 in Maintenance Work Done After Just 115 Miles

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If you want the most extreme road car to ever wear a Mercedes-Benz star, you need deep pockets. Not just to swallow the purchase price of an AMG One, which cost around $2.7 million when new, but to keep up with routine maintenance.

RM Sotheby’s is handling the sale of one of the 275 F1-inspired cars built, and the listing notes that this 115-mile example received the factory-recommended “Service A” in February 2026 at a cost of 37,610.15 euros (around $44,100 at current exchange rates). According to the invoice included with the auction paperwork, a big chunk of that cost was labor—the procedure took 80 hours at $463 an hour. A $2,190 air filter and $2,195 transmission oil filter were also part of the deal. Interestingly, the oil drain plug needed to be replaced (for $176), and the oil itself cost $650.

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Such an expensive bill for a practically brand new car—”factory testing” accounts for all of the mileage, according to the consignor—definitely raises an eyebrow. But it does mean Mercedes has extended this car’s warranty until 2028. From that perspective, it’s almost a sensible purchase.

An extended warranty is probably a decent idea for such a finicky car. After two cars burned to the ground, Mercedes issued a recall to address potentially missing or incorrectly installed components of the hydraulic system that controls the rear wing, which could leak flammable fluid. The hydraulically-actuated rear wing is one of many adjustable components on the AMG One, which interact with the car’s complex drive mode system.

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The complicated hydraulic components might make the AMG One seem like it’s part airplane, but it’s got the heart of an F1 car. Specifically, the W06 Hybrid that Lewis Hamilton drove to the drivers’ championship in 2015, and that delivered Mercedes one of eight constructors’ championships during the 2014-2025 hybrid era. The F1-derived 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 works with four electric motors fed by an 8.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack that push the AMG One’s curb weight to 3,737 pounds, but also endow it with 1,063 horsepower. Nearly half of that (489 hp) comes from the electric motors.

All of that power and the flexibility of electricity allows the AMG One to reach 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 218 mph shortly after that. In 2024, the AMG One also became the first street-legal car to break the 6:30 barrier at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Formula E and DTM racer Maro Engel managed a 6:29.09 lap using the balls-out “Strat 2” mode, named after the Mercedes F1 cars’ qualifying mode. This is what racing engines are made to do. What they’re not made to do is work in road cars, which is why the AMG One spent so much time in development hell, and why it requires the level of care of a Faberge race horse to keep in running condition.

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