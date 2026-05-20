Mercedes-AMG CEO Says the Horsepower War Isn’t Over Yet

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Affalterbach’s newest creation, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, packs a hefty 1,153 horsepower in its tri-motor setup. The concept-looking performance EV features Formula 1-derived battery technology, and it pushes the boundaries of what a street-legal luxury car can do. Perhaps it’s no surprise that the person in charge of AMG believes that, regardless of propulsion method, performance and emotion are at the core of the brand, and that the horsepower war is far from over.

During a recent behind-the-scenes look at the GT 4-Door Coupe at the brand’s Hamburg showroom, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe spoke with select media about the role AMG is playing in the horsepower and acceleration wars, especially given the rise of high-po EVs from China.

“I don’t think so,” Schiebe answered when asked if the horsepower wars were over. “Over the last couple of years, and especially now entering into the electric era, we can speak about incredible performance and horsepower levels. You have already seen the horsepower we’re talking about [in the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe].

“I think that acceleration, maybe 0-60, will be less differentiated in the future because many, many electric cars will be able to accelerate very fast. And this is where, actually, the AMG.EA [Electric Architecture] plays on a completely different level, because with the V8 mode and our simulated gear shifts, it’s a whole 360 experience that includes the driving dynamics, design, and because having so much power in a car, you also need to have the technology,” he added.

Mercedes-AMG

Currently, the most powerful combustion AMG is the SL63 S E Performance Roadster, packing 805 hp. Its twin-turbo electrified V8 engine is shared across the AMG lineup, though its closest sibling in terms of power is the S63 E Performance sedan, which produces 791 hp. Clearly, even at that level, the gas-burning AMGs are a long way away from the 1,153 of the new GT 4-Door Coupe.

That said, Schiebe explained that it’s not all about the power figure or the 0-60. It all has to provide an enjoyable driving experience with the right tools, and with so much power, you need the right software to make sure you can use it properly and wisely.

“Tools like the AMG Race Engineer make sure that you can really bring this power and performance onto the road, so I don’t expect that there will be a slowdown [in hp], although I see that at least in China, there were some discussions about how fast cars can [or should] accelerate. So let’s see what will come,” he added.

“In the near future, I would say, I expect us to become better and better and better in the performance segment. That means more performance, maybe lighter cars, better technology, better driving dynamics. We are in this game, and we want to lead this game,” said Schiebe.

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