This 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI Sold for $87,000 on Bring a Trailer

Just when we thought the car market was cooling down and auctions were getting less nuts, it brings us right back in: a Mk2 Volkswagen Golf GTI sold for a staggering $87,000 on Bring a Trailer.

It was a bidding war between two BaT users that led to the astronomical number. When bidding stagnated at around $35,000 (which feels like the right price for this car), things were looking normal. When users KBod and Pablovv drove bidding from $38,000 all the way to $87,000, with only a few stragglers hanging on and regaining their senses at $45,000.

Bring a Trailer

The car itself is, in all fairness, extremely clean. And it’s a real 16-valve. It has decent records of its history and was originally a Texas car exported to the Netherlands. 53,000 miles is low, but not insanely low, and certainly not museum miles. I would categorize this car at the very top end of driver quality, erring on a special occasions car. With some love and care it should see plenty more miles. It is one of the most expensive Mk2 GTIs ever sold, which is a rare occurrence for a car that is usually outshone by the legendary Mk1 GTI.

It is worth noting that this is the only car either user bid on in their account history with BaT. This was likely a good old-fashioned bidding war, and the auction fog of war is a real thing. Folks want to win, which is what makes auctions so beneficial to sellers. This is an exceptionally high number, which is what BaT is known for. It’s just on a slightly strange car.

I can see how someone with the requisite net worth would pay anything for a red Mk2 16V with the three-piece BBS wheels and quad headlights. I just never thought I’d see the day.