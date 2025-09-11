The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re a budding enthusiast looking to acquire your first real-wheel drive performance car, you’ve probably encountered the term “snap oversteer.” Another, more accurate term for it might be “skill issue.”

Commonly associated with track-spec models and older cars with unconventional engine mounting locations paired with rudimentary or non-existent stability control systems, “snap oversteer” often conjures images of cars engineered to within the last millimeter of stability, to the point where they simply can’t be controlled by mere mortals when their limits are approached.

It helped brand the early Porsche 911 as the “doctor killer” and led to countless theories about the Carrera GT that killed Paul Walker.

You don’t need to be dropping dream-car money on a Stuttgart special to brush up against the concept. That 2009 Honda S2000 CR in the thumbnail above (a recently restored example generously loaned from Honda’s private collection) has a similar reputation, and while clean examples certainly aren’t cheap these days, they’re far more accessible than the aforementioned Porsches. The “CR” model was meant to be the track-day S2000, and its upgrades were designed to make it quicker and more responsive in the hands of a talented driver. To hear some enthusiasts tell it, the revised suspension makes the limited-edition Honda just as much of a widowmaker as any 911.

But here’s the thing: “Snap oversteer” simply doesn’t exist.

“Bull,” you’re probably thinking. After all, these cars earned their reputations the hard way, right? If there’s no such thing as snap oversteer, then what is the common element that leads to so many drivers spinning these cars?

Porschce www.thedrive.com

Well, the driver in that S2000 above is Nik Romano, driving school runner, racer, and high-performance coach. He’s an experienced professional who has been teaching aspiring performance drivers how to keep their noses pointed straight for years, and now he’s helping us showcase some high-performance driving on The Drive‘s YouTube channel. His take on this can be pretty easily summarized in just two words: Skill issue.

“Far too often, I’ve had people want to take a car control course only after having a scary moment in an S2000,” Romano told us. “They’re all too ready to blame the Honda’s short wheelbase or front-mid engine for causing it to snap unexpectedly.”

“That’s not really what’s happening,” he explained.

Instead, the culprit is simple lift-off oversteer—a result of weight shifting forward when the driver takes their foot off the gas mid-corner. It’s not a fault of the car’s engineering, but instead a result of the driver’s actions.

“My inputs told the car to do that,” Romano said after looping the Honda on a skidpad.

And then he proves it by performing the same maneuver with a less ham-fisted approach. Predictably, the Honda wiggles through with little drama. The secret? Being smooth with the throttle. With just a little finesse of the gas pedal, Romano keeps the CR’s rear end obediently in line.

“Sometimes, even with the best intentions and the smoothest of inputs, oversteer is inevitable,” he said. But that doesn’t make it violent or unpredictable. Oversteer can be controlled and corrected if you pay attention and stay smooth, which he demonstrates by performing the same maneuver with constant throttle, using counter-steering inputs to keep the nose in line when the rear begins to step out.

The Drive

“Whether I’m subtly changing the balance of the car with smooth throttle input or more aggressively correcting the balance of the car with a countersteer, the result is the same,” he said. “I’m still pointing the direction I want to go, and I’m still on-line without having crab-walked my way across the course.”

No matter which strategy you choose, you’re ultimately doing the same thing: managing how the car’s weight shifts on its suspension as you take corners.

But despite its “mid-mounted” front engine, the S2000 still has a lot of weight forward of the windshield. What about cars with engines mounted somewhere behind the passenger compartment? Romano has you covered there, too, as he demonstrates with a Toyota MR2.

A car with extra weight behind the driver will have more inertia when the rear starts to spin. This means you might need more (or quicker) corrections to keep the nose pointed straight, but there’s nothing fundamental to the car’s design that makes it any less receptive to your inputs.

“The car’s only ever going to do what you tell it to do,” Romano says. “And as long as you know what you’re telling it to do, you can recover from it.” And, you know, as long as the car’s in fully functional condition.

So, if you’re in the market for a sports car with a reputation for rear-end shenanigans, remember this: “Snap oversteer” is just oversteer you don’t see coming. Fix the loose nut behind the wheel and you’ll be ready to enjoy anything the automakers might throw at you.

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.