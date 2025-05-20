The Next-Gen 2026 Toyota RAV4 Is About To Be Revealed

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

UPDATE: It’s here! All hybrid, up to 320 hp, and even a GR-tuned Sport version. Check out our full coverage at this link.

It may just be another random Tuesday evening for most, but little do they know that the most important car reveal of 2025 is about to go down. Yes, folks, we’re within hours of seeing the next-generation 2026 Toyota RAV4. Even if you aren’t in the market for or remotely interested in such a vehicle, there’s a good chance someone close to you is, and at the very least, this is a car you’ll soon see absolutely everywhere.

Toyota’s compact crossover is entering its sixth generation, replacing the fifth that debuted all the way back in 2018. The company has so far released seven teaser pics in which it’s strategically cropped and obstructed. Three distinct flavors of RAV4 are represented:

A gray one with decidedly small wheels wrapped in knobby tires making its way through snow and ice. Perhaps a new Woodland Edition?

Then, there’s a greenish-silver one likely representing the normie Limited trim. The one built to handle kids, dogs, park benches, and outstretched arms.

Lastly, there’s a sportier one. Peep the rear spoiler, two-tone red paint, and a front grille area that looks like it came off the GR Corolla hot hatch. Is a go-fast RAV4 in the works?

An interior shot shows off two big screens and a very squared-off design language.

2026 Toyota RAV4 teasers. Toyota

Official details are scarce, but if recent Toyota history and trends are anything to go by, we expect this new RAV4 to be a hybrid-only affair, given that’s also the direction the automaker has gone with the current Camry and Sienna.

In any case, we won’t have to speculate much longer because the new RAV4 will be revealed in a livestream that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT, and it’s embedded below for your convenience. But feel free to simply refresh The Drive’s homepage at that time, as we’ll have all the details and pictures ready for you on the hour.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new RAV4? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com