The Mustang ‘Mach 4’ Would Be the First Ford Sedan In Years

A new trademark filing from Ford suggests the much-rumored four-door Mustang may indeed be in the works.

Uncovered by Ford Authority, the Blue Oval recently submitted paperwork to trademark “Mach 4.” The February 25 application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) states that its usage is for “motor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts.”

So, what could the Mach 4 be? The Mustang sedan, obviously. Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that as long as the variants “have all the performance and attitude of the original,” a Mustang can be any shape. And last summer, Ford reportedly unveiled a Mustang sedan during a closed-door dealer meeting with “Mach 4” badging.

If or when the Mach 4 actually arrives, not only will it be the first production sedan Mustang ever, but it will likely be the first sedan in the Ford’s U.S. lineup in years. Dearborn has not offered one of those in this country since the Fusion departed the scene in 2020.

The “Mach” moniker is has long been associated with the pony car, with Mach 1 being the name of a high-performance variant since 1969 and Mach-E being the newfangled electric SUV. And Ford Authority‘s take is that there is precedence for the Mustang four-door. The outlet says Ford showed a concept to its dealers back in 2018, with the rumor mill rebooting in 2020. Even though CEOs have changed since then, rumblings of a Mustang sedan haven’t gone away. With last year’s alleged in-the-flesh showing and this year’s trademark filing, the dots are finally connecting.

When Mach 4 production would start, what powertrain it would use, and pretty much all other specifics remain in the realm of speculation. But considering it only took four months for Acura to officially announce the new RSX crossover after that trademark was spotted by sleuths, we may not have to wait long.

One thing’s for sure: the Mach 4 won’t be another Mustang cologne. At least we hope not.