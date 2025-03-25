The 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is the World’s Fastest Front-Engine Convertible

For those who saw Aston’s new flagship grand tourer and thought it had a little too much roof, there’s now a droptop version.

The 2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante lets the wind in your hair and V12 into your eardrums, packing the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 as the coupe, making 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. Getting from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and topping out at 214 mph, it’s the fastest, most powerful front-engine convertible on sale right now.

For those keeping score, that’s a 0-60 time 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe, but the same top speed. Thanks to the roof, the Vanquish Volante weighs 234 pounds heavier than that car, weighing in at 4,145 pounds dry. There’s also less cargo room, with the trunk coming in at 7.7 cubic feet with the top up, 0.7 cubic feet less than the fixed-top.

You’ll forget all about that stuff, though, when there’s endless headroom and sunshine to be had. Operated by a metal switch on the center console, the top takes 14 seconds to open and 16 seconds to close and can be operated at up to 31 mph.

The rest of the Volante is no less serious as a driving machine as the regular Vanquish. Its ZF eight-speed automatic transmission is placed in the rear axle for better weight distribution while its electronic rear differential can go from full open to full lock in just 135 milliseconds. There are Bilstein DTX dampers all around and carbon ceramic brakes are standard. Suspension tuning is said to be different from the coupe, though, to account for the altered weight distribution.

Aston Martin has not officially announced pricing, but the coupe starts at $429,000 and we expect the convertible to come in at around $468,000. The first Vanquish Volantes will be delivered in Q3 2025.

Got a tip or question for the author about the Vanquish Volante? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com