This Miata Aston Martin Conversion Won’t Fool Anybody but It Sure Is Unique

Most kit cars do little more than make eyes roll, as they typically fail to convince anyone that they're anything more than just cheap, home-built conversions. However, while this 1993 Mazda Miata-to-Aston Martin conversion that's for sale isn't going to fool anyone, it's surprisingly fun looking.

According to the seller, this '93 "NA" Mazda Miata sports a AMX07 fiberglass conversion kit, which attempts to make it look like an Aston Martin V12 Vanquish. While it obviously isn't a real Vanquish, you can see the resemblance and immediately recognize what it's trying to emulate, which can't be said for all kit cars. It's also incredibly unique, as there are only four known AMX07 kits in the United States.

The best part about this conversion is that it's actually been properly upgraded under its faux-Vanquish body. It has a rebuilt 1.8-liter engine upgrade—versus the standard NA Miata's 1.6-liter—with a Flyin' Miata 1.8 conversion kit, a Flyin' Miata lightweight flywheel and clutch, and Flyin' Miata sway bars. It also already has new shifter bushings, KYB AGX suspension, Motorcraft XT-M5-QS polyurethane suspension bushings, and upgraded ceramic brakes.

This Aston Miata is one of the more unique conversion kits I've ever seen and hopefully someone picks it up and treats it right. No one should buy this car in an attempt to fool anyone. However, if someone buys this as a tongue-in-cheek track toy, then they're doing it right. That's the only thing buyers can really use it for anyway, thanks to its non-operational California registration. Though, the owner claims that it runs and drives.

NA-generation Miatas are great fun to drive, with their balanced rear-drive chassis, great steering, and drop-top driving experience. This one should be no different, and perhaps even better thanks to its upgrades, it just looks funnier. The seller is asking $5,500, so if you're willing to take a chance, this kit car could make for some very fun weekends.