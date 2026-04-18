Spicier Hyundai Elantra N TCR Still Costs $7,500 Less Than a Civic Type R

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It’s hard to find good news in current car pricing, but Hyundai just delivered some. On Thursday the automaker announced the going rate for the 2026 Elantra N TCR Edition—a spicier version of the sport compact sedan—and the numbers look very good indeed.

Like the standard Elantra N, the TCR Edition is offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. Pricing starts at $40,495 for the manual with the obligatory $1,245 destination charge factored in, wile the dual-clutch option brings the price up to $41,995 with destination. So if you buy the stick shift, you’re saving money. That’s the first piece of good news.

Hyundai

The second piece of good news is that, while the TCR Edition costs $4,150 more than a standard Elantra N, it’s still $7,595 less than a Honda Civic Type R, and $1,000 less than a Toyota GR Corolla—both of which have gotten more expensive during their time on sale. The Hyundai has less power than those two, as its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine still only produces 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. But it’s not exactly deficient in that area, and also costs $5,745 less than a similarly-powerful Subaru WRX tS, even with that model’s new lower pricing.

The TCR Edition also nets a few impressive parts, starting with a massive swan-neck rear wing inspired by the one from the Elantra N TCR race car, and is admittedly a bit… much. It also wears 19-inch forged alloy wheels designed to accommodate four-piston monobloc brake calipers, which clamp two-piece front rotors that are also specific to the TCR Edition. Cosmetic additions include an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, shifter and handbrake boots, and center console armrest, Performance Blue seatbelts, and some badging. Performance Blue is also the mandatory paint color.

Hyundai Hyundai

Hyundai says the TCR Edition will be built in limited numbers, but did not specify how limited. The TCR Edition is sort of a reverse homologation special, celebrating the Elantra N TCR’s success in the globally popular TCR class. That includes six consecutive manufacturers’ championships for Hyundai in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series’ TCR class. Instead of helping certify the TCR race car for competition, the TCR Edition is a victory lap with a Monroney.

Even as a limited edition, the TCR Edition is also a reminder of how good the Elantra N is. It’s always been a great value among performance cars, and the 2024-model-year refresh made it even better both aesthetically and functionally. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that when there isn’t much news around a given model, which is why the occasional limited edition is important for improving visibility while (hopefully) improving performance as well.