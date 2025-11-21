California Is Rethinking Its Gas-Powered New-Car Sales Ban: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

⛽️ California is reportedly rethinking its EV mandate and the phaseout of gas-powered new-car sales by 2035 after its strict emissions rules were blocked by the Trump administration in June.

🏎️ The bonkers Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition track car has been confirmed as coming to America.

🚙 The Genesis G90 Wingback Concept debuted and previews what could be a stunning full-size luxury wagon as the automaker aims for the establishment’s thunder.

💨 The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is coming to the U.S. next year, but the automaker’s clearly planning on the take rate being low as it said the electric sports sedan will arrive in limited quantities.

🎯 Infiniti is now aiming at Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M with upcoming high-horsepower performance luxury models.

🥏 The latest Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit debuted, and the model shaves nearly 3 seconds off the sports car’s Nurburgring lap time.

🔋 The Lucid Gravity Touring debuted with a price of $81,550 including destination and a range of up to 337 miles.

🔥 A fire broke out, again, at the plant of one of Ford’s aluminum suppliers.

