2023 Nissan Z Wrecked in Dealer Lot by Employee Before Owner Delivery: Source

It hasn't taken long for one of Nissan's latest and greatest sports cars to meet its demise. A brand new 2023 Nissan Z has crashed in Puerto Rico, and yes, there's a video of the aftermath. The coupe, painted in oh-so-sweet Rosewood Metallic, allegedly got into a fight with a Ram 2500. The clip posted over the weekend shows it in a sorry state with at least one airbag deployed.

A source familiar with the incident tells me it took place at a dealership in the northern part of the island. An employee was reportedly bringing the vehicle out to its new owner when he gave it a bit too much throttle and, well, you can see the result below. The wet conditions probably played a part, too.

The entire left side of the car, from the headlights to the taillights, is destroyed. The front and rear driver's side suspension likely needs to be replaced as well. This car appears to be a mid-level Performance trim, which means it costs at least $51,015. Totaled? Most likely.

This seems to be the first new Z that's been in a serious accident. We've previously seen a development car that was a little worse for wear, but nothing like this. It's unclear what transmission this particular car was equipped with from the video, but if it's a stick, that's pretty sad. At the very least, this isn't one of the limited-production Proto Spec vehicles, of which just 240 will be coming to the United States. With dealers slapping the top-trim Z with huge markups, a crashed Proto Spec would be a different story entirely.