North Carolina Deems NASCAR Teams 'Essential Businesses' That Can Return to Work

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper designated NASCAR teams as "essential businesses" today, reports NBC Sports, paving the way for crews to return to work in race shops as a picture begins to emerge about how NASCAR's postponed season might get under way in mid-May. NASCAR teams, most of which are based in North Carolina, will still be subject to local restrictions, which can overrule Gov. Cooper's order, and the garages must also maintain six-foot social distancing rules for employees. Restarting team operations now is crucial to potentially holding North Carolina's biggest race of the year on time, the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, traditionally run on Memorial Day weekend. That would be May 24—but there are indications the season will pick back up as early as May 16 with the All-Star Race. That too was supposed to run at Charlotte, but NBC Sports reports that NASCAR is considering moving it to Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, backed up by South Carolina tourism officials and unnamed sources who spoke with SCNow. Neither the All-Star Race nor the Coke 600 are expected to be held with spectators in attendance, though Charlotte Motor Speedway is still selling tickets to both on its website at the time of publication. Gov. Cooper said the state's leading public health officials were reviewing NASCAR's plan to safeguard the health of the hundreds of team and track workers who would still need to congregate to run either race. Teams have a lot of prep work to get everything ready to run again, so the fact that they've been approved to work weeks ahead of the next race on May 16 isn't surprising. However, that NASCAR is now able to make concrete moves to restart its season shows off the support (and long leash) it enjoys from local officials; at the same press conference where Gov. Cooper cleared teams to return to work, he extended the state's stay-at-home order for everybody else to May 8.

“I will not risk the health of our people or our hospitals, and easing those restrictions [for non-essential personnel] now will do that," Gov. Cooper said. Clearly, COVID-19 is still a concern, but so is getting that sweet, sweet Charlotte race in at the end of the month! Let's get this out of the way right now: NASCAR teams are absolutely not as essential as doctors' offices, auto shops that work on daily transportation or retailers selling necessary household items. We love auto racing, but we've managed without in-person motorsports so far as we all figure out a safe way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, there are obviously larger financial calculations at play here, not the least of which is NASCAR's importance to North Carolina's economy. As for the possibility of a South Carolina race in mid-May, the plan came from NASCAR's desire to start out using tracks within driving distance of most race teams' headquarters so that they can avoid staying in hotels and thus minimize contact with those outside the sport. “I think it’s really critical to have (races) within driving distance,” NASCAR team owner Richard Childress told NBC Sports. “It’s all about being smart and being cautious and being aware of everyone around you.”

NASCAR 2019 Coke 600