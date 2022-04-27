Sick of Split Headlights? Here’s How Today’s Cars Would Look Without Them

Design trends in automotive styling come and go like the wind, and the theme of the 2020s so far seems to be extremely skinny daytime running lights. Enabled by advances in automotive lighting technology, these narrow strips of light define the front fascias of vehicles from almost every car company, from BMW to Hyundai. What if they went away, though? I'm not talking about totally redesigning a car around them, I'm talking about just... deleting them.

Don't know what I mean? Well, I've prepared a few examples for you. Truth be told, I've been doing this casually for months to get my sick kicks, but now I think it's time the monstrosities I've created with my limited Photoshop skills are shared with the general public.

The first car I ever did this with was the Hyundai Kona. Without DRLs, as you will see, a lot of these cars actually look pretty interesting. The Kona is no exception.

My original Photoshop was actually better than this because it was much lower resolution. I figured this time around, though, since this stuff was actually going to be published, I would try to make a bigger version. The end result is a slightly worse 'shop but a more visually pleasing overall result.

For those who have seen BMW's new i7 and X7, you might know where this is going. As you can see below, I've removed the DRLs from both of those cars, as well as the Lotus Eletre SUV for good measure. And before someone suggests the new Kia Niro, that car doesn't actually have thin running lights where you might expect them to be. It's just a piece of plastic.

Yes, the results are truly cursed, but at the very least they're interesting. If anyone has any other ideas, I can certainly update this article with additions if I can pull off the edit. Or just comment your edits, because that means less work for me but more fun for everyone.

